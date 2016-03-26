It's such a hugely popular style of furnishing and architecture that we couldn't go another week without taking a look at some of the best open plan homes in the UK. We constantly stumble across amazing layouts and inspired uses of space so for this Saturday's Top 10, we bring to you a shortlist of some of our favourite open plan homes.
From small terrace properties that have been opened up to gargantuan barn conversions that have little or no divisions, we have found what we think is a fantastic selection of homes designed to inspire you to be a little more relaxed in your approach to separate spaces.
Take a look and see if you could be tempted to embrace open plan living yourself!
Open plan doesn't have to mean that you knock out every single wall in your home. It can actually refer to a wonderful new extension that allows you to take advantage of a more spacious and relaxed décor style.
We love extensions such as this one as they offer a stylish solution to the problem of not enough room and can make the transition into full open plan living far easier. What a touch of genius to have, essentially, non-existent walls. A great way to kick off our Top 10 open plan homes!
Holland and Green, the design team in charge of this lovely project, called it an,
Elegant and imaginative conversion of a disused dairy and garage into a wonderful open-plan kitchen and living area and we can't disagree at all.
With the kitchen, dining and living room spaces all merging into one, this is a creative and eclectically decorated space that takes open plan to the next level!
With a third child on the way, our clients needed of all the space they could get! By adding a rear extension, we created a useful open plan kitchen/living area for a growing family, as well as a new downstairs lavatory. The project was completed in 11 weeks.
Practical, elegant and finished in a super timely fashion, this must be one of the most inspiring open plan layouts for families that need extra space. We love that skylight and just imagine how much easier it would be to oversee safe play with everyone in one room!
’A complete renovation of a dilapidated town house in Oxford, back into a modern family home with large open plan living space on the lower ground floor.’
This modest description of a stunning family home really doesn't do justice to what has been created but then again, the work can speak for itself. While not a huge spot, by keeping it all open plan, the perceived area is far larger and feels much less cramped. What inspiration for other terraces!
While not every room has been joined together, this wonderful barn had been allowed to hang onto its lofty and airy spaces by keeping this room suitably open plan.
We love all the whitewashed wood that lends itself to a more rustic and vintage feel and think that the sparse décor helps to maintain the large, relaxed vibe. A cool, calm and collected addition to our Top 10 open plan homes list.
Who needs a big garden when you can opt for an extension like this?
The project included a single storey side extension and internal refit, including two new bathrooms, of a semi-detached house within the Brockley Conservation area in South East London. The side extension creates a large open-plan kitchen diner to the rear of the property. Large sliding doors and integrated lighting within the external overhang create a connection between the internal and external areas.
We know we would happily sacrifice our entire backyard for an open plan kitchen/diner like this one!
If you thought heritage homes can't embrace open plan living, then think again! This amazing period townhouse apartment in Edinburgh has been given a total overhaul and looks exceptionally well for it.
’A full remodelling of a basement townhouse property in Edinburgh's new town, designed by Rachel Mayhew Architect’. Though this might be an understated description, we think the way that this traditional home has accepted a modern layout is wonderful and offers inspiration to anyone looking to modernise and enjoy a little contemporary interior design.
Recognised by many due to its appearance on Grand Designs, this converted barn is something a bit special.
Given a brief,
To convert a large listed timber-framed barn into a family home and artist studios while retaining as much of the original fabric as possible, the design team have really gone all out to offer minimal privacy and maximum impact.
Open plan living has been transformed into vast open plains living here and we couldn't possibly have omitted it from our Top 10 open plans home list.
What an amazing barn! We featured this not too long ago and were so taken aback by what had been created that we knew we would be revisiting it soon.
’The generous open plan lounge and dining area occupy the full height of the building and the original timbers are clearly visible.’ What could be better than full height open plan living? Nothing that we can think of, that's for sure. Vaulted roof beams and a plethora of glass all modernise a heritage barn and by keeping everything accessible in one room, a real sense of family closeness is created too. Wonderful!
While certainly not as open plan as some of the other houses we have shown you, we love this sustainable eco-house for its gentle take on living without divides.
While walls are in place, doors are a far less common occurrence and every room simply melds into the next with a casual ease that is fantastic. An ideal starting point for those wishing to think about open plan living before committing totally, we think this is a very worthy addition to our Top 10 open plan homes list.
For more open plan inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Divide And Conquer Without Walls. We know you'll love some of the alternatives we have come up with for dividing your space!