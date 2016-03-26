Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 10—The UK's Best Open Plan Homes

press profile homify press profile homify
Feering Bury Farm Barn , Hudson Architects Hudson Architects Eclectic style living room
It's such a hugely popular style of furnishing and architecture that we couldn't go another week without taking a look at some of the best open plan homes in the UK. We constantly stumble across amazing layouts and inspired uses of space so for this Saturday's Top 10, we bring to you a shortlist of some of our favourite open plan homes.

From small terrace properties that have been opened up to gargantuan barn conversions that have little or no divisions, we have found what we think is a fantastic selection of homes designed to inspire you to be a little more relaxed in your approach to separate spaces.

Take a look and see if you could be tempted to embrace open plan living yourself!

10. Ealing extraordinaire

Modern and Amazing House Interiors and Exteriors: Woodville Gardens, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Concept Eight Architects

Modern and Amazing House Interiors and Exteriors: Woodville Gardens

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Open plan doesn't have to mean that you knock out every single wall in your home. It can actually refer to a wonderful new extension that allows you to take advantage of a more spacious and relaxed décor style.

We love extensions such as this one as they offer a stylish solution to the problem of not enough room and can make the transition into full open plan living far easier. What a touch of genius to have, essentially, non-existent walls. A great way to kick off our Top 10 open plan homes!

9. Oxfordshire opulence

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Country style kitchen
HollandGreen

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Holland and Green, the design team in charge of this lovely project, called it an, Elegant and imaginative conversion of a disused dairy and garage into a wonderful open-plan kitchen and living area and we can't disagree at all.

With the kitchen, dining and living room spaces all merging into one, this is a creative and eclectically decorated space that takes open plan to the next level!

8. Weybridge wonder

Extension in Weybridge, KT13 TOTUS Modern living room
TOTUS

Extension in Weybridge, KT13

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

With a third child on the way, our clients needed of all the space they could get! By adding a rear extension, we created a useful open plan kitchen/living area for a growing family, as well as a new downstairs lavatory. The project was completed in 11 weeks.

Practical, elegant and finished in a super timely fashion, this must be one of the most inspiring open plan layouts for families that need extra space. We love that skylight and just imagine how much easier it would be to oversee safe play with everyone in one room!

7. Oxford overhaul

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

’A complete renovation of a dilapidated town house in Oxford,  back into a modern family home with large open plan living space on the lower ground floor.’

This modest description of a stunning family home really doesn't do justice to what has been created but then again, the work can speak for itself. While not a huge spot, by keeping it all open plan, the perceived area is far larger and feels much less cramped. What inspiration for other terraces!

6. Suffolk sensation

​The living room at the Cow Shed Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern living room Wood Grey
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​The living room at the Cow Shed

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

While not every room has been joined together, this wonderful barn had been allowed to hang onto its lofty and airy spaces by keeping this room suitably open plan.

We love all the whitewashed wood that lends itself to a more rustic and vintage feel and think that the sparse décor helps to maintain the large, relaxed vibe. A cool, calm and collected addition to our Top 10 open plan homes list.

5. London luxury

Harefield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
Gruff

Harefield Road

Gruff
Gruff
Gruff

Who needs a big garden when you can opt for an extension like this?

The project included a single storey side extension and internal refit, including two new bathrooms, of a semi-detached house within the Brockley Conservation area in South East London. The side extension creates a large open-plan kitchen diner to the rear of the property. Large sliding doors and integrated lighting within the external overhang create a connection between the internal and external areas. 

We know we would happily sacrifice our entire backyard for an open plan kitchen/diner like this one!

4. Edinburgh excellence

Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh

Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

If you thought heritage homes can't embrace open plan living, then think again! This amazing period townhouse apartment in Edinburgh has been given a total overhaul and looks exceptionally well for it. 

’A full remodelling of a basement townhouse property in Edinburgh's new town, designed by Rachel Mayhew Architect’. Though this might be an understated description, we think the way that this traditional home has accepted a modern layout is wonderful and offers inspiration to anyone looking to modernise and enjoy a little contemporary interior design.

3. Grand designs in Essex

Feering Bury Farm Barn , Hudson Architects Hudson Architects Eclectic style living room
Hudson Architects

Feering Bury Farm Barn

Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects

Recognised by many due to its appearance on Grand Designs, this converted barn is something a bit special.

Given a brief, To convert a large listed timber-framed barn into a family home and artist studios while retaining as much of the original fabric as possible, the design team have really gone all out to offer minimal privacy and maximum impact.

Open plan living has been transformed into vast open plains living here and we couldn't possibly have omitted it from our Top 10 open plans home list.

2. Kent barnstormer

Denne Manor Barn , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern dining room
Lee Evans Partnership

Denne Manor Barn

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

What an amazing barn! We featured this not too long ago and were so taken aback by what had been created that we knew we would be revisiting it soon.

’The generous open plan lounge and dining area occupy the full height of the building and the original timbers are clearly visible.’ What could be better than full height open plan living? Nothing that we can think of, that's for sure. Vaulted roof beams and a plethora of glass all modernise a heritage barn and by keeping everything accessible in one room, a real sense of family closeness is created too. Wonderful!

1. Devon dream

Hedgerows, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Hedgerows

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

While certainly not as open plan as some of the other houses we have shown you, we love this sustainable eco-house for its gentle take on living without divides.

While walls are in place, doors are a far less common occurrence and every room simply melds into the next with a casual ease that is fantastic. An ideal starting point for those wishing to think about open plan living before committing totally, we think this is a very worthy addition to our Top 10 open plan homes list.

For more open plan inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Divide And Conquer Without Walls. We know you'll love some of the alternatives we have come up with for dividing your space!

Tacky Terrace Scrubs Up Nice
Which of these was your favourite? Have we inspired you to live without walls? Share your thoughts with us!

homify - modify your home

4.5

