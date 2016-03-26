It's such a hugely popular style of furnishing and architecture that we couldn't go another week without taking a look at some of the best open plan homes in the UK. We constantly stumble across amazing layouts and inspired uses of space so for this Saturday's Top 10, we bring to you a shortlist of some of our favourite open plan homes.

From small terrace properties that have been opened up to gargantuan barn conversions that have little or no divisions, we have found what we think is a fantastic selection of homes designed to inspire you to be a little more relaxed in your approach to separate spaces.

Take a look and see if you could be tempted to embrace open plan living yourself!