The homify guide to making openings in brick walls

Making a hole in your wall can be something you need to tackle for a number of reasons but, whatever those reasons are, there is always a logical method to use. You might think that cutting a hole in the side of your home is a scary thing to start doing but we've put together some top tips for making the process easy and straightforward.

It really is all about measuring twice and cutting once, not to mention putting in the preparation time. As much as you might be feeling Gung-ho and ready to get cracking with the wall saw, we want to encourage you to take your time and really get it right so take a look at our advice and see what projects you could be confident enough to tackle this weekend!