Picking the perfect pergola

Nothing quite adds a touch of style and exotic glamour to your garden like a pergola but with so many different styles available how do choose which will be the best for you? There are not only different styles to choose from, however, you have to be able to make a choice between a plethora of materials, too. It's a minefield!
Whether you want to go for a classic wooden design or something a lot more contemporary and striking, the impact of your new gazebo will be undeniable. We've picked a few of our favourite styles so why not see which you like best and start planning a new garden installation this weekend?
The most common type of pergola is still a traditional wooden style and for good reason. They have such a natural authority in a garden setting and blend seamlessly with surrounding plants and trees. They also offer a wealth of customisation potential.
We love this simple yet elegant installation, from Brofiga, as it just adds a certain something special that nothing else could. Partnering wonderfully with the tree that is growing out through the decking, we think all this pergola needs is a string of fairy lights to make it a spectacular space.
Pergolas come in every shape and style imaginable but there is always room for some cover in the UK so we are huge fans of versions that have a roof. It's no secret that we don't always have the best weather here but what happens when we do have some rare sunshine and we don't want to eclipse it?
A transparent gazebo roof is a great way to guarantee that you can enjoy your garden all year round, regardless of weather, and it will also seamlessly blend into the background and not draw attention to itself, unless you want it to, of course!
There are a wealth of benefits to be had by installing a pergola in your garden but we think that offering your leafy friends some much needed shade and protection is one of the best reasons to do so. Far from being an eyesore like so many greenhouses can be, a gazebo adds style and cover.
As well as giving your plants some protection, a plant-loving gazebo would be a great way to start experimenting with climbers, too. We think that a beautiful garden, complete with thick, luscious climbing plants draped over a pretty structure is utopia for your outdoor space.
To add a totally tropical feel to your garden nothing works better than some fabulous natural materials, such as bamboo sheeting that almost creates a cabana vibe. In fact, pass us a pinã colada and we will be just fine for a whole afternoon of relaxation!
Bringing shade, organic styling and a really fun, funky vibe, we think this is a great budget alternative to adding a designer pergola to your garden. This could even be a great way to trial how the space will work with something a little more permanent.
When you like the idea of a pergola but having a totally solid structure doesn't appeal there is a way to compromise and still enjoy breathtaking styling, alongside some valuable shelter. This slatted design is everything we are talking about and we think you'll love it too.
Not only does this design look fabulous, don't you just think that the shadows being cast by the slats themselves are stunning? Talk about a total garden transformation in one swoop. Again, we think a well placed string of fairy lights wouldn't go amiss here!
Let's dive into a contemporary vibe with a stunning metal pergola that has been lit to perfection. This is the kind of addition that could transform any style of home into a chic, modern building and those vibrant lights are perfect for a party!
Honestly, when gazebos can be this big and beautiful we can't think of a reasonable excuse to not have one. Can you? Sign us up for one immediately then let's have a cabana party to celebrate!
