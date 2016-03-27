Creating a stimulating room for kids is child's play

Children's bedrooms can strike fear into the hearts of even the most experienced parents. How do you combine your need for educational stimulation and safety with their desire for something really rad and fun? There is a way but it's all about focusing on making the space as engaging as possible.
It's easy to throw some good books and educational apps into a kid's room so we thought that today we would help you with the fun elements. The crazier the better we say so take a look at what we would have loved in our rooms when we were younger and think about revamping your little one's space!
Why the heck should slides be reserved for outdoor fun when they are such a natural inclusion inside a stimulating kid's room? Come to think of it, is it only kids that are allowed them? Just imagine how easy the Monday morning wake up call would be if you could just glide out of bed!
We love this room, from Allnatura, as it really is every kid's dream. Not only is there a super cool bed,but there's a slide, an awesome theme and there would be no chance of getting bored in here. Hoist up the mainsail kiddies, because it's fun ahoy!
Picking the right bed can be a challenge. Obviously you don't want to negate comfort or support but at the same time you like your little ones staying little for as long as possible so a grown up bed can wait. As long as you choose a suitable mattress we think a novelty bed will be just fine.
How great is this super cute boat bed? Not only does it tie in with the wider theme in the room, it actually looks pretty grown up, which kids of a certain age will love. A stimulating kid's room that is as chic as you'd want your spare room to be, we think this is a real winner!
Think back to when you were a kid. Did you used to love creating dens and little secret hidey holes that you could escape to with your favourite teddy bear? Maybe you still like doing that! Either way, we know that your kids will adore having a secret spot to call their own so why not get them a lovely teepee?
We think these are so cute that we seriously wouldn't mind one for our bedroom but, as part of a stimulating kid's room, we think this is a really fabulous addition. You could turn this into a secret reading den and fill it with books to enjoy after school. Now then, where did we put our copy of Harry Potter?…
You don't have to be the most talented artist in the whole world to paint something that your children will think is ace! It might help but it's not essential at all so scale your mural plans back to a level you feel comfortable with. Amazingly detailed space scenes aren't for everybody.
We love the personal touch of adding some art to a space and think that painting something for your children adds a whole new level of parental care and involvement. To make sure it goes into a truly stimulating kid's room, perhaps you could even involve them in the project.
Storage is a must in any bedroom but when it comes to housing toys, books and goodness knows what else in a stimulating kid's room, you need to get as much of it as you can! The only problem is, how do you make it fun and not boring?
Opting for bright and colourful storage units is a great way to stay both within a theme and fun and you can even use them to encourage tidy habits. Why not think about painting some storage boxes in chalkboard paint so you can draw what lives inside them on the front?
Stimulating kid's rooms rely on one thing and one thing only… FUN! With this in mind, you need to forget for a moment that you are a grown up and really embrace the idea of choosing furniture, rugs and decorating styles based on nothing more than giggle factor.
Practicality plays a part for you, as a parent, but try to decorate as you would have done if given carte blanche as a child. By tackling a bedroom in this way you will be sure that you make all your little ones' dreams come true but still have everything you wanted in there, too. All you have to do now is persuade them to keep it tidy!
