The Home Extension Reaching Out to Nature

It's no secret that many houses are extended or improved with a view to improving a connection to nature. This might seem like a bit of a cliché phrase now but when you see today's project you'll know that this is still a very genuine desire for many people.
A great open-plan multifunctional family space incorporating kitchen, breakfast seating at island, dining table and garden is how the design team at Holloways of Ludlow describe this project but don't let the modesty fool you! This is a beautiful family home addition that has sought to truly blur the line between interior and exterior spaces and we think it is phenomenal.
Let's take a closer look…
What a space! We don't know what else we can really say but don't you just love the cool and natural transition that occurs here, from outside in the garden to inside in the kitchen/dining room? Really, the only thing that tells us we have moved inside is the different floor covering but even then we would have to check.
Phenomenally light and airy, this room has such a gloriously organic and relaxed feel to it that even indoor dining would still have the romantic and freeing feel of al fresco meals. We really see why so many people want their homes to reach out into the garden now.
There is no denying just what a super space this is but, at the same time, it's not the largest open plan room that we have ever seen. Because of the dimensions, bespoke furniture and cabinetry was a must and what a result it has produced here.
Far from making the room shrink and feel smaller, we see perfectly proportional cupboards and perfectly planned out countertops that make the most of the available space but don't absorb it all selfishly. All the natural wood here looks fantastic, too, and reaffirms the outdoor connection.
Who says that the only good kitchen is a big one? We are looking at this room and all we see is a space that perfectly houses all the necessary storage and still finds the time to look elegant and effortlessly chic. We particularly love the mix of white and wood cabinet doors. What an ingenious design touch that prevents one style looking too monolithic or taking over entirely.
The neutral tones that are at work throughout this super extension are so complementary of each other that you simply lilt and sway around the room on a cloud of greys, creams and whites. How dreamy!
With a brief in place to connect with the outdoors on a more tangible level, it would have been so easy for the design team here to recommend a more minimalist décor scheme. Add to that the fact that smaller spaces often do favour simplicity and we are doubly impressed at the brazen and joyful embracing of pattern.
This fantastic grey feature wall is the perfect accompaniment for the grey subway tiles in the kitchen area and really adds a touch of unapologetic luxury that so many people should enjoy more of. We love the eclectic furniture here and just can't help being floored by how well everything works together!
Well there it is: the reason why this extension was designed to reach on out into the garden. What a gorgeous little slice of green utopia it is. We can entirely understand why there would be a desire to bring such natural beauty into play inside the house.
Adding a real sense of organic harmony and warmth to the extension, the garden is beautiful in both appearance and functionality and we can imagine that when the framework creepers have matured, the interior and exterior divide will be even more blurred and suitably stunning. What a project!
