The Home Extension Reaching Out to Nature

It's no secret that many houses are extended or improved with a view to improving a connection to nature. This might seem like a bit of a cliché phrase now but when you see today's project you'll know that this is still a very genuine desire for many people.

A great open-plan multifunctional family space incorporating kitchen, breakfast seating at island, dining table and garden is how the design team at Holloways of Ludlow describe this project but don't let the modesty fool you! This is a beautiful family home addition that has sought to truly blur the line between interior and exterior spaces and we think it is phenomenal.

Let's take a closer look…