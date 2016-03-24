A Small 80sqm Flat with a Great Big Surprise

This 80sqm flat in the heart of Madrid is enough to inspire anyone to book an early summer getaway to sunny Spain—or maybe even move there for good!
With views over the city to die for and an interior that really does the spectacular setting justice, the flat is the kind of city-pad we all dream of. The modern interior architecture and fresh, contemporary furnishings have been beautifully captured by professional photographers from ImagenSubliminal.
Let's take a look at this amazing flat together in more detail…
The wooden floors and white walls are perfectly fitting to a flat located in a city that boasts a Mediterranean climate. The light décor keeps the inside of the home, which is in fact spread across two levels, cool and refreshing regardless of how high the temperatures rise outside.
The bi-fold doors open out to a simple and sleek patio area from which the lucky owners can sit and relax as they take in the expansive views of Madrid. The outdoor furniture is cool and contemporary, perfectly complementing the inside space.
Wow! This is a truly stunning shot of the unique rooftop terrace. The pool is literally an oasis of calm and relaxation away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which we can see in all its glory here. A mixture of high rise buildings and apartments built in the 60s, just like this one, form the impressive city scape that stretches out to the horizon.
The rooftop itself offers a private and relaxing space to unwind, with comfy deck chairs and poolside lighting providing the perfect finishing touches.
The study recognises it's heritage with some retro 60s touches in the form of the spaceship hanging light and wooden panelling. In contrast, the oak flooring and fresh white walls are distinctly modern.
The spiral staircase, though a staple of 60s design, has been given a contemporary twist with floating steps and an ultra minimal bannister. Smaller details captured by the photographers, such as the quirky bird ornament and colourful pen pots, hint at the personality of the owners.
Here we have a bird's-eye view from the top of the winding staircase.
The exceptional craftsmanship that has gone into this staircase is self-evident. The quality of the wood, with its warming honey tones, adds an air of luxury to the interior, whereas the cool steel railings introduce a more contemporary touch. The two styles work surprisingly well together, proving that opposites do attract!
At the top of the spiral staircase is a room with a difference. 360 degree views over Madrid can be enjoyed from this stylish but cosy room, which boasts summery blue interiors and elegant contemporary furnishings.
The window panes separate various sections of the city, framing them as if they were paintings—the view is picture perfect, after all. But not only is the view amazing, this room remains light well into the evening, making it the perfect place to curl up with a good book if the bright lights of the city aren't calling for once.
What better choice for a bathroom than white? Bright and inviting, this relatively small space has been opened up thanks to the purist colour scheme. The subway tiles, which line each wall, bring an edgy vibe to the space, though the fittings are simple and modern.
Clean lines and sharp corners make for a dynamic and stylish bathroom without the need for detailed decor. However, the thick-framed wall mirror is certainly a focal point against the white background.
To end the tour we're revisiting our favourite part of the house—the outdoor rooftop pool. Here we have a closer view of the pool, which is ideal for a cooling dip on a hot Spanish afternoon. The pale wooden panelling around the pool deflects the light and also looks extremely refined.
The entrance to the living area is just a stone's throw away so once the occupants have had enough of the heat they can retreat inside to the shade and the stylish rooms we've been lucky enough to explore today.
