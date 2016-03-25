Tacky Terrace Scrubs Up Nice

Is this the most impressive terrace transformation we've had the privilege to discover on homify? We believe so! In this amazing Ideabook, a client's vision of a courtyard of unmatched beauty and socialising has been brought to fruition by the expert design team from Bervic Interiorismo.
Before, the clients were unhappy owners of a terrace that was a run down, unusable space that nobody felt comfortable being in. It was such a shame considering the warm and sunny weather of Barcelona was being wasted. Thankfully, today it's a sophisticated and modern sanctuary located in one of the most desirable cities in the world.
Take a look with us and become inspired by this brilliant project!
This photograph captures how the terrace looked like before the experts from Bervic Interiorismo could get their hands on it. So, where to begin finding the problem (or should we say problems) with this space?
We see there is already a small swimming pool located in the space but it doesn't look to have been used for some time, which is unsurprising considering the complete lack of privacy. Those within the neighbouring apartments are all able to look into the backyard without any sort of restriction.
Elsewhere, the space appears messy since it has been filled with all sorts of random objects, some useful and others not so much. Despite its not so attractive appearance, we can see the potential in the space and we look forward to seeing how it has been transformed!
Wow, the new look achieved by Bervic Interiorismo is simply breathtaking! The ugly and uninviting space that was present before is long gone, having been replaced with a beautiful setting that anyone would be proud to own.
A white stained timber decking has been installed into the space, bringing with it a bright and lavish appeal. But of course, the reworked swimming pool is the true centrepiece of the space. The unique timber barrier installed along the exterior of the pool acts not only as a practical feature for the pool, but also greatly improves the appearance of the pool itself.
Addressing the issue of privacy is the new timber fencing along the rear and side borders of the terrace. We love how the white stain of the timber matches the earthy look of the existing stone wall.
Lush evergreen plants have been placed into new timber planter boxes along the edges of the decking area to provide much needed life and vibrancy to the space. Over time these plants will grow upwards and outwards to help provide further privacy from the neighbours.
We turn around to take in the expansiveness of the terrace. Since all the useless objects have been cleared out, we can gain a full appreciation of the sheer size of the space.
What better way to utilise the open and sunny decking area than to include a barbecue? This is surely a space bound to be filled with happy memories from countless hours of socialising.
During the hot and sunny months it's especially important to offer shaded protection from the sun. There are many options available for permanent shading but we see that the experts have decided for a light material that can be brought out and retracted when desired.
Though made from a soft material to the touch, these types of shades are resistant to sagging or tearing even in the worst weather conditions.
This is a space tailored for social interaction. There's plenty of furnishing for everyone to find a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the sunny rays that make Barcelona so desirable. A pair of timber chairs and long bench provide a diverse and a comfortable way for those out here to relax.
The outdoor deck has become an integral part of modern living and are a popular addition to our homes. Check out the following Ideabook to see one of the best decks of 2016: A 1970s Home Reborn.