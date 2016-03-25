Tacky Terrace Scrubs Up Nice

Is this the most impressive terrace transformation we've had the privilege to discover on homify? We believe so! In this amazing Ideabook, a client's vision of a courtyard of unmatched beauty and socialising has been brought to fruition by the expert design team from Bervic Interiorismo.

Before, the clients were unhappy owners of a terrace that was a run down, unusable space that nobody felt comfortable being in. It was such a shame considering the warm and sunny weather of Barcelona was being wasted. Thankfully, today it's a sophisticated and modern sanctuary located in one of the most desirable cities in the world.

Take a look with us and become inspired by this brilliant project!