Designer kitchens with just one colour

Bring some fun into your kitchen using a concept as simple as pie—colour! A kitchen with colourful accents puts visitors at ease and ensures that they will feel welcome in the heart of your home. This ideabook will show you how to bring colour and life to your kitchen in a simple way with lighting, furniture and appliances. We know that this room is one of the most important in the home, so decorate your kitchen to make it an enjoyable place for parties, cooking or just drinking a glass of wine with friends.