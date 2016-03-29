Lawn care for a lush garden

Your pristine flower beds. That gorgeous porch furniture. A delightful set of garden lights. And a dead lawn.

Not really the ideal picture you want to sketch of your exteriors now, is it? A beautiful façade will only boost your house’s aesthetics that high before an ugly yard yanks it back down. It is true that a lush, green lawn is one of the most desirable features of a house and garden, yet some of us struggle day in and day out with achieving this.

And when that lovely green shade refuses to appear, most of us just throw some more fertiliser on the ground and pray that, this time, it’ll do the trick.

Have you ever thought that, just maybe, Mother Nature does not have it in for you? And that perhaps you are the cause for your grass not growing?

Let’s see some common mistakes you may be guilty of when it comes to nurturing a grassy green lawn.