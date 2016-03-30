​Breathe new life into your old home

The heart wants what the heart wants – sometimes it’s a new coffee machine, sometimes it’s a chocolate-covered carb fest, and other times it’s an entire new house complete with modern finishes.

Although we can’t dish out modern mansions left and right, we can provide you with some simple tips and tricks to make your current house feel brand new (and we are not talking about changing your living room scatter cushions or dining room window treatment; it goes a little deeper than that).

All it takes is a little TLC and commitment to give new life to an old home. Let’s see what your options are…