Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creating an imaginative room for kids

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a nursery or room for kids can be great fun, because, here, almost anything goes.  In this space, you can let your style be even more creative and funky than usual. Young children benefit from lots of stimulation, so bright colours, crazy patterns and eclectic furniture are all good choices. The idea is to create a space that will inspire the imagination, allowing for fun, creative, and educational play.  In this ideabook, we give a sampling of rooms and products sure to be a hit with kids of all ages! 

Designer kitchens with just one colour
What kinds of products do you have for your kids? Tell us about your creative ideas!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks