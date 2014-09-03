Creating an imaginative room for kids

Decorating a nursery or room for kids can be great fun, because, here, almost anything goes. In this space, you can let your style be even more creative and funky than usual. Young children benefit from lots of stimulation, so bright colours, crazy patterns and eclectic furniture are all good choices. The idea is to create a space that will inspire the imagination, allowing for fun, creative, and educational play. In this ideabook, we give a sampling of rooms and products sure to be a hit with kids of all ages!