The Excitingly Modernised Italian Villa

Just because a home is of a particular architecture style doesn't mean that any future changes are restricted to the existing style. When done correctly it is easy possible for multiple styles of architecture to come together to form a unified building.

The owner of this grand estate knew it was time for their home to be renovated. They were feeling ambitious enough to consider a complete renovation that would be influenced by both modern and minimalist architecture styles despite the existing villa being of a classic design. With the help of the architecture team from Imago Design, their estate was altered and changed respectfully and their envisioned home became a reality.

You'll be amazed by the end result… scroll down and see!