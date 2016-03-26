The Excitingly Modernised Italian Villa

Just because a home is of a particular architecture style doesn't mean that any future changes are restricted to the existing style. When done correctly it is easy possible for multiple styles of architecture to come together to form a unified building.
The owner of this grand estate knew it was time for their home to be renovated. They were feeling ambitious enough to consider a complete renovation that would be influenced by both modern and minimalist architecture styles despite the existing villa being of a classic design. With the help of the architecture team from Imago Design, their estate was altered and changed respectfully and their envisioned home became a reality.
You'll be amazed by the end result… scroll down and see!
What we see today following the renovation work is a beautiful home that looks refreshed and completely timeless. Take note how the new modern additions form together so effortlessly with the original building. Certain sections of the existing structure were reworked in subtle ways to ensure the modern additions integrated more fluidly.
Changes included: the creation of new openings to ensure flowing spaces, an enlarging of certain windows to create brighter interiors and improved visual connection and, of course, the construction of a
glass box extension to the right side of the building.
We've moved across to the right side of the building and find ourselves standing in front of something that can only be described as out of this world. Just look at the wonderful transparency of that glass box extension—we can see right the way through to the other side!
But before we focus our attention on the glass box, we wish to redirect your gaze to the new landscape garden in all its beauty. A perfectly manicured garden has been coordinated around the waters of the shallow pond. Not only a visual treat, the pond provides the stimulating sounds of trickling water to help provide a tranquil and relaxing setting for those spending time here.
This garden and the sprawling estate beyond is there to be enjoyed by the lucky owners in whatever way they wish. They can choose to head of on long hikes into the nearby woodland or they can go even further to explore the region and its many vineyards. Though sometimes it seems more fitting just to find a seat on the new paving and embrace their private oasis.
Inside the glass extension a beautiful formal dining table sits as the centrepiece within the space with contemporary-style upholstery chairs having been chosen as an elegant inclusion.
Natural light floods into the dining room from all angles, much to the delight of those enjoying their meal. Their view of the garden remains uninterrupted thanks to the full-height windows that span across each side of the room.
Moving further inside, an immediately noticeable aspect of the interiors is the white scheme.White walls, flooring and ceiling provide the space with a tangible brightness that looks simply incredible. Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, you'll notice the kitchen space enjoys an amazing openness, which is emphasised by the original double-height ceilings.
This is a practical kitchen that has been designed for those wishing to undertake ambitious homemade meals. Trendy industrial style stools line the bar to ensure that those slaving away can keep up with the conversations.
The original building is formed of incredible interior architecture, which was why it was incredibly important for the interior designers to ensure that every significant aspect of the building was retained and enhanced for the renovation. This is the gallery room where the family can come together to spend time with each other or enjoy their hobbies.
Standing tall against the rear wall is a bookshelf that is filled with a collection of the owner's books. As the owner flicks through the pages they can pause for a moment to enjoy the views of the garden, which are always present.
Our tour ends back outside where there is one final treat to enjoy. This cosy outdoor seating arrangement has been designed for an all day sit down with friends. Cold drinks and conversations will flow here long into the evening with candles and lamps placed to keep the space well lit when the darkness falls.
