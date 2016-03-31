​Let’s spice up your dull rental kitchen

As any respectable person would tell you, the kitchen is the heart of the home. And therefore, one cannot take designing and laying out a kitchen lightly at all. From simple elements (like your choice of utensils) to big decisions (like which stove to install), building up a dream kitchen takes a lot of commitment.

However, when it comes to living in a rental, we do not always have 100% control over our kitchens. There’s no freedom that allows you to break through a wall for a breakfast bar, or add some more windows for natural light. It all comes down to décor to make our rental kitchen reflect our taste and personality.

But, before we can play, we must work—and that means scrubbing your kitchen down from ceiling to floor. Given the amount of heat generated in a kitchen on a daily basis, it should come as no surprise that kitchen surfaces are prone to collecting lots of grime. And do you really want to add those stunning decorative objects to a grimy and dull kitchen surface?

Once you have your sparkling, smudge-free kitchen, feel free to continue with zhuzhing it up in one (or all) of the following ways.