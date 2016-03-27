This Home Contains an Easier Life

Pushing the envelope of alternative living is this exciting project direct from South Korea. Container home specialists at Uni-Box have continued their pursuit of building the perfect home with their newest model hot off the factory floor. The firm have invited us to take a tour of it from top to bottom!

Formed from two containers, this new home defies its small floor space to be a bright and spacious residence that most would love to live in. Thanks to its smart interior design, which includes amazing energy saving mechanisms, this container home could be the way of the future.

So, without further introduction necessary, continue reading to see why this project has caught our attention!