A Small Trendy Flat that's Young at Heart

The vision of an elegant flat filled with chic décor has been brought to fruition by interior designers from ZR Architects in this fascinating project. A close collaboration between the owner and interiors designers has helped drive the success of this project and is a testament to the two parties unwavering commitment to the vision.

ZR Architects have marked their signature style and is seen in a number of configurations and shapes throughout the flat. The experience of walking around the home is something special and we promise you will be inspired and delighted after seeing it all.

