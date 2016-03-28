A Small Trendy Flat that's Young at Heart

The vision of an elegant flat filled with chic décor has been brought to fruition by interior designers from ZR Architects in this fascinating project. A close collaboration between the owner and interiors designers has helped drive the success of this project and is a testament to the two parties unwavering commitment to the vision.
ZR Architects have marked their signature style and is seen in a number of configurations and shapes throughout the flat. The experience of walking around the home is something special and we promise you will be inspired and delighted after seeing it all.
Scroll downwards to begin exploring…
The experts have achieved a sense of calmness within the main living room and is a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. Monochrome in its scheme, the living room has been arranged with some outstanding furnishings and decorative items that each display their own certain uniqueness.
Check out the retro sofa that works in tandem with some funky patterned pillows of various shades. Beside the sofa is the heptagon shaped coffee table that appears much like a sculptural piece one would see in an art exhibition elsewhere in the city.
The large window at the southern end of the flat casts light and shadows that track their way across the timber floorboards and further into the home. Intensifying the drama of the space are the numerous light fixtures that provide a source of illumination in various outlets.
A high-gloss finish has been chosen for the handless kitchen cabinets, which continue the dramatic illumination within the space. Providing a strong contrast to the white cabinets is the black splashback, which is formed using the ever-popular subway tiles.
The living room was designed with socialising at the forefront. We can imagine this would be a great spot when friends come round for drinks since everyone can find a spot on the comfy L-shaped couch or on the contemporary armchair if they wish.
The furniture within the room is all about quality over quantity. Colour is introduced to the setting in a simple and fun way via the yellow pillows and, of course, that trendy armchair.
The modest scale and the compactness of this kitchen and dining area is compensated by the soaring ceilings and white scheme. One would never feel cramped or confined in this space and we can foresee many an hour being spent cooking or enjoying meals here.
Introducing much needed nature into the room is a vase of dried flowers, which catch the eye against its very modern backdrop.
The gathering point within the flat is clearly the dining table. The hand-crafted timber table, made from a combination of metal wire and plastic, sits as the most important item in the room and is paired with the contemporary armchairs of random shades.
To the rear of the photo we again see the seamless cabinets that are the epitome of minimalist kitchen décor. The glossy white finish of the scheme is enhanced by natural light, which comes flooding in through the windows.
