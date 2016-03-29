The Droolworthy Apartment

This luxurious apartment in Portugal has been designed by Spaceroom Interior Design to meet all the needs and expectations of their client. In fact, the vision of how this space could look in the hands of professionals no doubt surpassed their requirements as the perfect balance between functionality and style has been struck here. Of course, it's not easy to design an apartment with the wow factor whilst retaining a sense of elegance and dignity in the design but this home is a great example of what can be achieved with the right approach.

From the chic and minimalist kitchen to the indulgent yet tasteful dressing room, it really is the ultimate home for entertaining and impressing guests—just wait until you see the 'piece de resistance' at the end of our tour!