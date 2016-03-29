The Droolworthy Apartment

This luxurious apartment in Portugal has been designed by Spaceroom Interior Design to meet all the needs and expectations of their client. In fact, the vision of how this space could look in the hands of professionals no doubt surpassed their requirements as the perfect balance between functionality and style has been struck here. Of course, it's not easy to design an apartment with the wow factor whilst retaining a sense of elegance and dignity in the design but this home is a great example of what can be achieved with the right approach.
From the chic and minimalist kitchen to the indulgent yet tasteful dressing room, it really is the ultimate home for entertaining and impressing guests—just wait until you see the 'piece de resistance' at the end of our tour!
The interior design scheme in the living room sets the tone for the rest of the property: simple, refined and neutral. Fresh, light walls are complemented by the soft cream shades of the furnishings and upholstery.
The muted grey sofa and twinned arm chairs are another complementary (and comfy) addition to the room. The table, which appears to be modelled on a beach pebble, takes centre stage in the middle of the living room. The glossy surface adds a touch of glamour to the toned down interior and the white lights dispersed around the room make for a fresh and cheerful space.
The kitchen is open plan with a practical layout that also encourages socialising with guests. The spotless, white work surfaces give the kitchen a functional, professional look and all the storage is well integrated to maintain the flow of the design. The visual effect is streamlined and there are no interruptions in this beautifully planned kitchen.
The stainless steel appliances fit in perfectly, adding to the contemporary, minimalist feel. The lighting beneath the work surfaces is a quirky but elegant touch which makes the cooking experience even more enjoyable.
The office combines traditional features, such as wooden wall panels and ceiling-high shelving units, with uniquely modern touches, such as the glass desk and contemporary ornaments. The white colour scheme is offset by the warm tones of the floor and wall panels so that the whole room is well-balanced and welcoming.
The practical set-up means it's easy to focus on study in here with all the necessary books and files to hand. The natural light, which floods in through the large windows, will also help the occupants to feel calm and cosy as they complete their work at the desk.
Now, let's take a peek at the contemporary bathroom. Clean white walls contribute to a sleek and fresh look, perfectly suited to a bathroom. The wooden cabinets introduce some warmth to the room and, along with the flourish of colour in the form of the blossoming house plant, help to create connection to the outdoors. A sense of nature is always welcome in the bathroom as this is the place for revitalising and relaxing.
The white vanity is the best choice here as it is in-keeping with the rest of the decor in the home and helps to open up the space even further, along with the wall-length bathroom mirror. The mirror reflects a view of the exclusive dressing room, which we can now explore in a bit more detail…
The walk-in wardrobe is surprisingly big, with numerous compartments for shirts, trousers, jackets—the list is endless!
The dividers between each section have been fitted with lighting strips, resulting in a bright and vibrant space that avoids being cramped or crowded—a real pitfall with rooms solely for dressing and storing clothes. The white light is soothing and also illuminates the clothes, making it easy for the occupants to pick out an outfit and find their favourite pieces.
The light, plush carpet and white walls give the room a modern feel with a hint of classical influence. Muted tones are suited to this small but perfectly formed space and make the room feel bigger—along with the high ceilings, of course.
The couches and chairs boast a quirky design, with metal legs raised off the ground so that the sense of space is not compromised. Simple accessories are all this room needs to bring it to life and make it the perfect spot for unwinding and watching some TV or getting stuck into a good book.
Wow! The outdoor space is everything you could possibly want—stunning views over the city, a charming area to sit and watch the sunset whilst enjoying an al fresco dinner and a spectacular water feature to provide a connection to nature. Water is known for its calming properties so this centrepiece is the perfect way to transform the outdoor area into a haven of tranquillity.
The terrace furniture is typically classy and modern. We've come to expect nothing less from this home though, so the aesthetic of the outdoor space comes as no surprise. Just imagine entertaining friends at the weekend with a glowing sunset in the background or watching the stars with a loved-one on a balmy summer night. Just perfect!
