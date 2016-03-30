The Family Home Stacked with Quality

Just as the title suggests, this family home is stacked with quality. Corneille Architects have outdone themselves in creating this wonderful modern house.
So what is it about this home that makes it so special? Well, it's hard not to look past the amazing open-plan living spaces that combine all of life's necessities within a well considered setting. The beautiful en suite bathroom must also be mentioned with its luxurious finishes and high quality throughout. We could go on and on listing every detail of the home but we don't want to reveal everything to you just yet!
Come and see why this modern family home has instantly become one of our favourites…
This new home by Corneille Architects has been well noticed since being built thanks to its innovative architecture. What's not to love about the look of the exterior with its unique geometric form that appears to project and retreat at each level?
Grand windows provide the home with an open and transparent identity that looks so warm and alluring when all the lights are on inside. With a paved area included, the garden is expansive so there is plenty of space for the little ones to run around and be adventurous.
Thanks to the captured front perspective we see see another side of the home. In contrast to the rear, the front exterior is formed with less transparent elements to ensure those inside benefit from a greater sense of privacy. Because of this we see the charcoal render and horizontally laid timber panels pronounce themselves as the dominant materials of the façade.
Despite its many lush plants and trees, the garden looks neat and well maintained. Lights help the garden remain a feature even when the sun has set.
Leading on from the hallway is a grand living zone, which is comprised of places for cooking, dining and socialising. For those inside the open layout of the ground floor gives a wonderful sense of space and is somewhere that they love to meet up and spend time together within.
There's beauty to be found when observing the staircase, which connects the home's communal living spaces areas to the private rooms. Amazingly, each step appears to be floating without any sort of support.
This photo helps show off the huge scale of the living zone. The use of white brings out the best in the interior architecture, helping to pronounce the height and dimensions of the space while also revealing certain forms and voids.
These living zones have no shortage of natural light thanks to the full-length glass windows and doors that encase most of the ground floor. The transparent nature of the glass helps to bring the beauty of the outside garden into the interiors, while also providing quick and easy access to the outdoor entertainment space.
This is the en suite bathroom attached to the master bedroom and it is stunning! The gorgeous timber seen elsewhere in the home has been continued into the bathroom with the wonderful hand-crafted wash unit. The natural look of the timber pairs superbly with the white ceramic of the sink and the handless drawers.
Pronouncing boldly from the timber and white backdrop are the black floor and wall tiles, which have a particular moody appeal. See how the tiles help to provide distinction between the shower unit and the other areas of the bathroom. Notice too how the glass sheets have been used to encase the shower unit to maintain the open and interrupted look of the space.
A trend we've noticed on homify is for many new homes to include a sauna. It seems like owning a private sauna is no longer reserved for the Scandinavian or the super wealthy. Today they are incredibly easy and affordable to install with the right expertise.
Pictured is the luxurious sauna that has been fitted into main upstairs bathroom. The photograph has been taken from the inside of the sauna so it is easy for us to imagine relaxing here for hours on end.
Unfortunately the tour ends here but thankfully there are plenty more homes to explore, such as one of our recent favourites: A Home With Space To Breath.