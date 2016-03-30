The Family Home Stacked with Quality

Just as the title suggests, this family home is stacked with quality. Corneille Architects have outdone themselves in creating this wonderful modern house.

So what is it about this home that makes it so special? Well, it's hard not to look past the amazing open-plan living spaces that combine all of life's necessities within a well considered setting. The beautiful en suite bathroom must also be mentioned with its luxurious finishes and high quality throughout. We could go on and on listing every detail of the home but we don't want to reveal everything to you just yet!

Come and see why this modern family home has instantly become one of our favourites…