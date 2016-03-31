The Flat Remodel with Lofty Ambitions

This remodelled loft combines trendy styling with easy functionality. The interior designers from Ambau Taller Architect have found the perfect balance between many different styles of design to create something special for the couple occupants.
By not limiting the design of the flat to any particular style we are able to observe how even industrial and classic features are able to work harmoniously together within the one space. Also of special note is the well considered layout that creates quality spaces for the couple to socialise with guests, as well as a peaceful spaces for quieter times.
Upon entering one can appreciate the balance of the flat thanks to the way the space has been organised and how the different elements find their place within. The high ceilings, which have been donned in a stark white coat of paint, make for a grand entrance into the flat and helps us feel a genuine sense of space.
Catching the eye is the exposed brick wall, which reveals the history of the building and acts also as a rustic feature of the interior decoration. The space feels incredibly bright and open with natural light able to enter from all angles, including from the flat's original shutter windows.
Clean lines and simplicity prevail in the layout of the flat. From our perspective we can see the full extent of the flat and gain insight of how the different uses are coordinated.
Right beside the entrance is a small lounge area designed for quieter times, while the dining and cooking areas are located at the far end of the ground floor. Just in our view is the master bedroom, which can be seen peaking through the gap between the timber support up on the loft.
A perfect coordination of elements has occurred within the shared kitchen and dining space, which is positioned at the rear of the first floor. Despite its large size the dining table finds its place so well within the room and is surrounded by the charming wooden armchairs.
Since the owner works long days during the week the main aim for the kitchen was for a clean and organised space that could be easily maintained. Helping to establish a look of minimalism inside the space are the grey, seamless cabinets that line the full extent of the side wall and the easy to clean white working surfaces.
By contrast against the minimalist style cabinets seen in the previous photo are the cabinets found at the rear end of the same kitchen and dining space. Standing beside the exposed bricks and shutter windows, these traditional cabinets don't look at all out of place and make a wonderful classic feature.
The bane of many flat owners is the lack of storage. These cabinets help solve these woes by providing a diversity of different storage spaces for the owner to pack away their everyday bits and bobs.
The showpiece bathroom has been covered almost entirely in deep shaded stone tiles, bringing a different atmosphere to the flat. Every item has been considered for their luxurious appeal with the space epitomising quality design.
If you're looking for inspiration for bathroom fittings then take note of the ones chosen here — they're all simply gorgeous.
Resort style decking sets the perfect backdrop to a sun-drenched day relaxing on the private terrace. It is private and peaceful spot that few flat owners could boast in this city.
The lucky owners can spend their weekends out here soaking up the warm sunny rays without a care in the world. A selection of pot plants have been seated upon the timber table to bring a touch of nature to this dense, urban setting.
Last but certainly not least we find ourselves inside the bedroom located high above the living spaces. The light, bright setting up here is an undeniable mood-booster, making this bedroom the ultimate place to wake up each morning. The décor has been kept simple and fresh with only a select few items and accessories being placed within.
