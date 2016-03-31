The Flat Remodel with Lofty Ambitions

This remodelled loft combines trendy styling with easy functionality. The interior designers from Ambau Taller Architect have found the perfect balance between many different styles of design to create something special for the couple occupants.

By not limiting the design of the flat to any particular style we are able to observe how even industrial and classic features are able to work harmoniously together within the one space. Also of special note is the well considered layout that creates quality spaces for the couple to socialise with guests, as well as a peaceful spaces for quieter times.

Begin exploring by scrolling down…