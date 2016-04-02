​The homify guide to white wall painting

Adding a fresh coat of paint to a space is the most economical way to spice up a room – and most interior designers will agree that it is also the easiest. Unlike adding wallpaper, painting a room is easy, rather quick, and can be turned into a great DIY project for the weekend (especially if you invite a friend over with some nibbles to keep you company).

Paint is a very flexible material that can be used to create various different textures. And out of all the colours in existence, white is the most favoured choice for interior walls – pearl, porcelain, snow, egg shell… these are just some of the hues categorised under the colour “white”, and although not everybody can distinguish the one from the other, we people with an eye for detail know the difference.

But even with a huge range of white hues and different paintbrushes available, there is still a hitch that many of us face: achieving an even tone on a wall. So, get ready for our usual handy batch of tips and tricks to help you accomplish that certain pale hue with preciseness.