The Art Deco Inspired Family Home

On paper a combination of Art Deco inspired curves and a sharp, contemporary structure just shouldn't be the best of friends but then we came across this stunning home extension and it changed all of our preconceptions! Sweeping lines and crisp detailing happily co-exist here and not only that, they actually complement each other perfectly.
Coupdeville have sought to bring together such a juxtaposition of shapes and with a gentle hand it has produced an open plan space that we not only love to look at but also want to live in. Isn't that the very essence of great home design?
Let's take a look to see if you love this project as much as we do!
You can't deny that this extension, though clearly a new addition to the house, has a certain welcoming feel. It could be the use of warm white lighting inside or the decision to decorate with a large bookshelf, but whatever the reason, we want to get closer.
A simple, pared back and seemingly minimalist structure, the extension itself is a beautiful add-on to the original house and doesn't make for a jarring visual. Instead, it looks to really belong and offer a new, cosy environment. Delightful!
Extensions are one thing but it always breaks our hearts a little bit when the garden isn't given some attention at the same time. Why add a new section to your house if the connection is going to look messy and unfinished in a tatty garden?
There is no disappointment here as the garden itself has been landscaped beautifully, while a newly laid patio adds some extra socialising potential as well as a smooth, chic transition from interior to exterior spaces. It's just so neat and strangely decadent.
We told you that there was a distinctly Art Deco meets contemporary vibe to this extension and we think this picture really highlights that. A square structure, there is no getting away from the corners and straight lines in the room itself but they are being so gracefully offset.
The curvature of the kitchen island has really taken this space from gorgeous but fairly non-unique to totally different and fabulous. Pops of colour prevent a minimalist vibe from entering and, as a whole, this is a real medley of styles and preferences that come together as a stunning whole.
There is a reason why wood and white are so often paired together—just look at this picture to see why. It looks amazing! Classic, a little retro, timeless and stylish all at once, rich natural wood and white are the perfect partners because of their inherent contrasts.
We love how the kitchen area here has been marked out through the use of striated wood and sharp white cabinets and with skylights in every conceivable location, the amount of illumination here is staggering. We almost wouldn't want to cook in here in case we made a mess!
Far from just popping in one perfunctory skylight in order to prevent this extension feeling a little dark or overbearing, there are numerous installations, all of which seek to be just a little bit different. With one lighting the way to kitchen prep heaven, we think this one, which overlooks the dining table, is fantastic.
So often people will install skylights that literally just act as a window but without all of the handy functionality, but not here. Here, you can actually open them to get some fresh air as well as sunlight circulating. What a terrific treat for the summer months.
If you're going to build your dream extension you naturally might want to include a scenic spot for dining but you would have trouble topping this lovely view.
Not only has the garden been landscaped perfectly, it has also been lit in a fantastically gorgeous way! Just imagine enjoying food with family and friends here as the sun goes down. The skylights will get shut but the view will only keep getting better as it gets darker.
A phenomenal extension, we think this has taken open plan living with personal flair to the next level. Every need has been addressed and every want fulfilled. We are in love!
