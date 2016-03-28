The Art Deco Inspired Family Home

On paper a combination of Art Deco inspired curves and a sharp, contemporary structure just shouldn't be the best of friends but then we came across this stunning home extension and it changed all of our preconceptions! Sweeping lines and crisp detailing happily co-exist here and not only that, they actually complement each other perfectly.

Coupdeville have sought to bring together such a juxtaposition of shapes and with a gentle hand it has produced an open plan space that we not only love to look at but also want to live in. Isn't that the very essence of great home design?

Let's take a look to see if you love this project as much as we do!