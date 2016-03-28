Yes, you can clean your mattress!

You might have wondered in the past if there was anything you could do to clean your mattress. While companies that sell them might have you believing that you need a new one as often as your change your toothbrush, we have found some great tips for tackling the task at home.

Regardless of what has spilled or happened on your mattress we think we can help you tackle it so that you are sleeping on a fresh and fluffy cloud again before you know it.

Take a look and see what you need to be keeping in your store cupboard!