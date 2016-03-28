The do's and don'ts of microwaves

Microwaves have fast become a must have item in the kitchen, with more people owning them than not, but how much do you really know about them? Are you taking it for granted that you know enough to be using them properly?

You might think this seems like a strange topic but you'd be surprised at some of the facts you might not know about microwaves so we thought we would swoop in and drop some knowledge. You might be enlightened or you could even discover that you are a kitchen appliance pro!