Dry wall repairs made easy

Is dry wall repairing the most exciting part of interior design? No, but it is important and can help your future decorating endeavours to really pop and sparkle!

Dry wall is also known as wallboard, plasterboard, gypsum board or sheetrock and all of these are readily used in modern housing construction, meaning that you will most likely have some in your home that you will have painted. With this in mind, you will probably want to change up your colour schemes and alter your hanging pictures at some point but how do you repair any dry wall damage first? With a little patience and some helpful hints and tips you'll make it look easy so let's get to it!