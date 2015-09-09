A stunning cabin!

Today we travel to the state of Idaho, USA to visit an extraordinary house: the Lucky 4 Ranch.
It’s a house in the woods, built from wood and in the cabin style. A huge, bright and cozy cottage set amongst pine trees that acts as a sanctuary, working in perfect harmony with the landscape.
Created by Uptic Studios, this fantastic residence stands out because of its modern elegance yet retaining a rustic, warm style. This ranch that captivates at first sight and invites you to spend a night in front of the fireplace or around the campfire, between the moonlight and the shadows of the giant pines.
The facade and gable perfectly fits with the character of this home in the mountains. The dark wood of the walls contrasts with the lighter coloured window frames, porch supports and outdoor furniture, creating a dynamic relationship.
From this side it’s possible to appreciate the true scale of the home and admire it framed against the pine trees. The ground floor contains the living room, garage, front terrace, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom and sizeable vestibule. Numerous windows offer views of the beautiful scenery and flood the interior with light throughout the day.
The front porch reflects the house’s traditional heritage; covered and built entirely of wood. The beams, roof, floors, walls, doors and furniture are all of the highest quality and completely natural. The richness of texture and warmth of colour creates a harmonious environment that is the perfect place to relax with a glass of wine and watch the sunset.
If it’s possible the interior of the house is arguably even more inviting than the outside! Wood is evident throughout, sparingly accentuated with colourful fabric, textiles and tribal patterns. The interior appears spacious, open and bright thanks to the many windows which, though small, are ideally proportioned.
The kitchen is a charming blend of modernity and rustic. The white furniture contrasts beautifully with the darker walls, which are covered with wooden slats instead of tiles.
The rustic style continues upstairs in the master bedroom, which is connected to the mezzanine floor and drenched with natural sunlight.
A real mountain escape that’s the perfect place to spend an idyllic evening by the fire or gazing at the stars.
Want ideas of how to incorporate wood into your kitchen? Check out these fabulous designs.
How did you like this house? Please tell us in the comments.