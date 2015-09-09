A stunning cabin!

Today we travel to the state of Idaho, USA to visit an extraordinary house: the Lucky 4 Ranch.

It’s a house in the woods, built from wood and in the cabin style. A huge, bright and cozy cottage set amongst pine trees that acts as a sanctuary, working in perfect harmony with the landscape.

Created by Uptic Studios, this fantastic residence stands out because of its modern elegance yet retaining a rustic, warm style. This ranch that captivates at first sight and invites you to spend a night in front of the fireplace or around the campfire, between the moonlight and the shadows of the giant pines.