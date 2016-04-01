The Pitch Perfect Rural Home

In this wonderful project from the Netherlands, the design team from Kwint Architecture have asserted their remarkable knowledge of modern design and home innovations with this beauty. Their newest creation is a rural estate found in the picturesque countryside and it really struck a chord with us!

A noticeable feature of the home is its unique interior architecture, which takes on unusual shapes and openings. Helping to emphasise the interior architecture are the warm timbers and stark white walls, which help also to provide a stylish backdrop for the owners to create their own decoration style.

So, without further introduction, let's begin exploring…