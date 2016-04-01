The Pitch Perfect Rural Home

In this wonderful project from the Netherlands, the design team from Kwint Architecture have asserted their remarkable knowledge of modern design and home innovations with this beauty. Their newest creation is a rural estate found in the picturesque countryside and it really struck a chord with us!
A noticeable feature of the home is its unique interior architecture, which takes on unusual shapes and openings. Helping to emphasise the interior architecture are the warm timbers and stark white walls, which help also to provide a stylish backdrop for the owners to create their own decoration style.
So, without further introduction, let's begin exploring…
With its unmistakable pitched roof that stretches upwards and outwards, we find ourselves immediately impressed by the strong architecture on display.
Characteristics of both modern and traditional styles of architecture are present in the design with the thatched roof being paired with a huge façade of transparent glass. Offering privacy for those dwelling within are the horizontal beams that are positioned geometrically across the front.
After viewing this image we are left feeling intrigued and are keen to find out what it's like on the inside.
Upon entering the feeling the home imparts upon us is one of warmth and cosiness. Perhaps it has something to do with the way the natural sunlight brightens and enhances every nook and cranny within this space.
You can see how the pitched roof has allowed for the spaces within to be so bright and open. The glazing we saw in the previous image allows so much sunlight to flood into the space and reflect off the polished timber and concrete surfaces.
An open and free-flowing layout has been designed around a central hub that's formed of spaces to cook, eat and socialise. The kitchen is the crowning glory of this home with its quality materials and top mod cons.
There are many built-in features found inside that have been integrated into the internal architecture. These features didn't happen by mistake or weren't added later but were considered from the very start. An example of this are shelves and drawers that have been designed as a part of one the internal walls.
By filling the shelves with different books and ornaments we can see that the room looks colourful and lived-in. With the sun shining in, the couch is just waiting for someone to sit down with a novel in hand to waste away the day.
We can see that timber plays an important role towards the look and feel within the home. Sustainable timber is featured heavily in each room, having been selected to promote a sense of being within a natural setting.
A variety of local timbers have been chosen for different aspects of the home's interior design, including this gorgeous timber chosen for the amazing staircase, which has helped turn an ordinary space into something spectacular.
Moving further inside the home, you’ll notice that the design of the master bedroom and attached en suite has a fluid, uninterrupted concept. Helping to unify the rooms as one is the polished concrete flooring, which has been installed with underfloor heating for that added comfort.
The interior of the bathroom is in a class of its own, with every last detail carefully considered, from the floating wash basin to the designer tap fittings.
A resurging feature of modern builds is the internal courtyard. This modern take on the internal courtyard plays an important role in the functions and aesthetic of the home.
This courtyard acts not only as a connecting point between rooms but it also allows both communal and private rooms to be close to nature. For those inside the outdoors is always in view and can be reached within a short distance if they wish to go somewhere green and beautiful.
This ends our tour of the home but there are many more wonderful projects to be found here on homify!