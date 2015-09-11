homify 360°: The Mysterious Hilltop Villa

The island of Corsica is home to many beautiful villas, each more stunning than the next. Unsurprisingly, the residence we are taking a look at today is no exception to the rule. What we particularly like about this villa, is its ability to showcase the splendid scenery and setting, known in French as L’Île de Beauté, or The Island of Beauty.

When you stumble upon this home, it's not the residence that is immediately observed, but rather the distinctive landscape of southern Corsica.