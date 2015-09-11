homify 360°: The Mysterious Hilltop Villa

The island of Corsica is home to many beautiful villas, each more stunning than the next. Unsurprisingly, the residence we are taking a look at today is no exception to the rule. What we particularly like about this villa, is its ability to showcase the splendid scenery and setting, known in French as L’Île de Beauté, or The Island of Beauty.
When you stumble upon this home, it's not the residence that is immediately observed, but rather the distinctive landscape of southern Corsica.
From the road that leads directly to the house, we see a beautiful modern villa that appears to overlook its striking environment like a beacon in the night. Perched in the middle of the vegetation, the house is heavily composed of natural materials. This is again quite evident by looking at the suspended wooden deck. Hovering high above the scrub, it appears as though one must earn access to this intriguing home. Let’s get a little closer, and take a peek at the exterior…
Access to the villa is provided by timber stairs in the middle of the scrub. These stairs lead us up to a beautiful granite house, the location of which is no accident! Indeed, the site where the dwelling is located is geologically abundant in large sphere-like pieces of granite. The materials used in the home’s construction include natural materials and substances, including the surrounding granite and stone. The use of these organic materials contributes to the harmony between the newly built abode and the natural environment.
The villa is set in a prime location in the south of the island, and on the west coast. Thanks to the position overlooking the sea, the home provides magnificent views to its occupants. From the residence we see the small islands that face to the west, and the Bavella Needles to the north. This is one of the most beautiful sites on the island, but also host to a hostile and difficult landscape. Furthermore, from the home one is able to attempt the infamous GR 20. Known as Grande randonnée 20 in French, this treacherous footpath leads from the north to the south of the island, and is a daring yet beautiful trek.
From this aerial view of the villa, one can more easily understand the concept, wishes and desires of the owners and architects. Based in Marseilles, Vezzoni Associés have certainly built a splendid villa. Not simply a work of engineering and design, this striking house owes a certain part of its beauty to the magnificent site that hosts it! This villa offers a sense of pride to its natural environment, and is as enjoyable outside, as it is inside.
With large suspended timber decks and a picturesque lap pool, the residence is a sight to behold!
Can you imagine lying comfortably on one of these reclined deck chairs? Could you possibly choose between a swim in the sea and a dip in the luxurious pool, overlooking the Mediterranean? Perhaps you want to combine the two options: swim in the day, and a length in the lap pool during the evening? Or maybe you just want to ponder the breathtaking view that awaits you?
The question seems impossible to answer as the sumptuous chairs seem to invite us to suffer endless contemplation, while enjoying the majestic environment that surrounds this spectacular abode.
As this villa is located in southern Corsica, it was necessary for the architects and designers to consider protection against some of the region’s most forceful sunlight. To counter these often brutal ultraviolet rays, a pergola has been employed on the terrace. It offers a true outdoor living room, in which to meet during the day or evening, and enjoy some wonderful Corsican wines! A perfect idea for the month of August, unless of course the owners decide to stay here all year, because nothing seems able to disturb or diminish the tranquillity of this fine Corsican residence.
