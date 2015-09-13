homify 360°: Country House with Big City Flair

Today we want to introduce you to a truly wonderful cubic designed house. This cubist approach is an extremely popular trend, possibly because of its uncomplicated form, which is becoming an easily understood language for builders. In addition, the clear structure inspired us, as well as the intriguing interior that is a mix of urbanity and generous family spaces.
This home was planned by the Swiss architectural firm Marty Häuser, who are known for their modern and sleek designs.
The project was designed by the architects and named Sub & Add (subtraction and addition). This is due to the cut cubes that ascend and descend, while areas of the building have been taken out and put elsewhere within the design. This style is straightforward for a residential complex, but surprisingly offers many exciting interior rooms. The added cubes are designed from a different surface of timber cladding, as opposed to the main rendered cube. The subtracted parts of the home utilise the natural timber material, and are replete with a lavish aesthetic. Thus, the incisions are emphasised within each floor, and logically incorporated into the overall design concept.
Entering the house, see an abundance of exposed concrete surfaces, which extend from the walls to the ceiling. To mitigate the dominant use of concrete, the floor is timber, which has also been used as the staircase tread. The design abandoned a staircase railing or balustrade, which ensures a clear shape and a fluid space. The architects have also skilfully designed a shadow next the staircase on the floor.
Within the house lies a small bathroom oasis. The central round bathtub is playful and inevitably makes us think of an over-sized cereal bowl. Directly next to the bath is a walk-in shower. For protection from splashes, a pane of glass was employed. To counteract the concrete colour, the floor is in a bright orange, which ensures a more intimate and joyful atmosphere. The wall that is adjacent to the shower, was painted in a striking black, to create optical depth within the room.
The dining room has been placed in front of a large picture window. Due to the black frame the surrounding greenery is framed like a vivid portrait, and leaves the interior with a bold and picturesque image. The dining room furniture is a stark contrast to the modern setting and makes for a cosy atmosphere.
The living room impresses with its spectacular height, and creates a lovely flow to the dining room. Despite the concrete and the height of the living room space, it is very cosy. This is mainly due to the furniture, which includes a natural-coloured sofa, as well as the specific use of stylish lights. Two different statement light fittings were chosen, which also have a particularly simple form. In the foreground a wooden origami lamp was attached, which is trendy and playful.
The staircase to the upper floor continues the entrance area, and has a similar appearance. A glass balustrade is employed to prevent falls, while the upstairs rooms are ultra-private and quietly restful.
The most important information can be found here at a glance:
Rooms: 4 1/2
Type of house: Villa
Floor area (GFA): 308 square metres
Volume: 1,547 cubic metres