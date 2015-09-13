homify 360°: Country House with Big City Flair

Today we want to introduce you to a truly wonderful cubic designed house. This cubist approach is an extremely popular trend, possibly because of its uncomplicated form, which is becoming an easily understood language for builders. In addition, the clear structure inspired us, as well as the intriguing interior that is a mix of urbanity and generous family spaces.

This home was planned by the Swiss architectural firm Marty Häuser, who are known for their modern and sleek designs.