homify 360°: The House That Has It All

Today we encounter a contemporary architectural project that is quite surreal and complex. Here at homify there are few occasions in which we see a more realistic project that exudes modernity and contemporary character, all the while imparting good taste and affordability. However, Poché Arquitectura were able to create a beautiful home that has a high-level of architectural design, as well as the other aforementioned characteristics.
La Casa Ibiza, or The Ibiza House, as it was named by the architects responsible for the project, is a design that bring freshness and modernity along with sleek contemporary lines. Its geometric structure sets a milestone within the neighbourhood that it was built, and its simple floorplan creates a house that has a mighty presence. We invite you to take a tour with us through this interesting and intriguing residence. Let’s take a look…
Possessing extensive grounds, the house is located centrally within its parcel of land, and is surrounded by paths and walkways that circle every external wall. The main façade consists of walls that are almost completely closed, having only small windows ensuring it is discrete and modern. The rear of the residence opens outwards, providing greater privacy and freedom in the back of the home, while also offering a minimalist front area.
The entrance to the residence is through the garage located at the front, where cars are able to be parked near the front door. Neutral white and grey tones prevail, and are paired with concrete throughout the house. The gateway that welcomes guests is constructed of timber with stainless steel fittings that impart both good taste and elegant design.
Casa Ibiza lets us view its magnificent simplicity. Volumetric composition and uncomplicated two-tone right angles create the body of this beautiful residence. As this abode is located on a plot of land with a gentle slope, there is very little need for a perimeter fence. The front garden and driveway are an integral part of the visual composition, serving both as a boundary for the property.
Upon entering the residence, we are greeted by double height ceilings that give the interior an excellent flow of lighting and ventilation. Decoration, like the island of Ibiza, is beachy and neutral, with a colour palette evoking a discrete character. A wall with various framed photographs and pictures add a touch of colour and vitality to this domestic space.
White is dominant within this room, and we find a modern, minimalist dining space that has a contrasted covering of black glass. Additionally the table is crowned by a modern lamp comprising a design of concentric circles that are extruded into the UFO-esque shape. Cabinets in white lacquer feature glass worktops, emphasising the minimalist pattern that truly prevails in the design of this chic room.
The décor inside Casa Ibiza is simple and unobtrusive. The combination of designer pieces and some more modest objects highlight the modern and original character of this space. The dining chairs are easily recognizable as the Eames DSW chair, of the distinguished firm Charles & Ray Eames, which by themselves, transform the room. A large patio door not only provides excellent natural light, but also offers an picturesque view of the pool area.
As mentioned already within this ideabook, Casa Ibiza opens onto the backyard instead of the front of the house. Because of this, the interior spaces of the dwelling were designed with large sliding glass doors, which provide excellent natural light, and create transparency as well as integration between the interior and exterior. The room is granted an excellent view of the gourmet kitchen, which is located on the terrace near the garden and pool.
At the rear of the house there is an outside entertainment area hosting a pool, a gourmet kitchen with grill, and additional outdoor dining. Communication is created between the outside and the inside, and that is controlled using the shutters within the interior areas of the residence, allowing occupants to enjoy the view and fully integrate with the house.
If you like that ideabook, why not check out another one? Take a peek at this stylish home: Something old, something new…