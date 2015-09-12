homify 360°: The House That Has It All

Today we encounter a contemporary architectural project that is quite surreal and complex. Here at homify there are few occasions in which we see a more realistic project that exudes modernity and contemporary character, all the while imparting good taste and affordability. However, Poché Arquitectura were able to create a beautiful home that has a high-level of architectural design, as well as the other aforementioned characteristics.

La Casa Ibiza, or The Ibiza House, as it was named by the architects responsible for the project, is a design that bring freshness and modernity along with sleek contemporary lines. Its geometric structure sets a milestone within the neighbourhood that it was built, and its simple floorplan creates a house that has a mighty presence. We invite you to take a tour with us through this interesting and intriguing residence. Let’s take a look…