A knockout contemporary home in London

A stunning build, the architects in charge revealed the following about this amazing home, ’Baufritz were commissioned to build this contemporary North London home, which offers a healthier and more economical alternative to a conventional house.
At first glance the house appears to be a typical suburban house, with a simple street elevation that reflects its conservation area setting. Crisp window and door openings and a zinc-clad bay window hint at its contemporary character, which really comes alive at the rear, where an exciting façade with large windows and terraces overlooks the garden.’
While this might be an enthralling combination of contemporary and classic styling, the overall impression is one of incredible attention to detail that stands out in the most beautiful way!
You can't deny that this design team knows how to cause a stir. Looking like nothing else on the street, this house has certain elements of what we would think of as 'standard' house additions but there is just something a little bit special about it, wouldn't you agree?
While the windows and doors are present where you would expect them to be, there is some thing just a little more alternative and custom about these ones and we love the grey panel on the right. Blink and you could think you were looking at normal house but come closer and you'll see the amazing touches. What fun design!
While the front of the house looked almost like a 'normal' home and did blend in with the surroundings, to a certain degree, there's no doubting just how amazing and unique this property is when you see the back. Isn't it just something else?!
With the garden level nice and low, the house is free to encompass four impressive floors and that crisp white render makes the whole thing just look phenomenal. There is almost a coastal feel about this home but the acute angles and modernist vibe is what is drawing us inside for a closer look.
What a stunning living room. Every item of furniture is making great use the space and, with the al fresco dining area just on the other side of some glass doors, this ground floor level looks utterly amazing, especially in the soft, warm colour colours that have been selected. It's a muted masterpiece!
A rich mixture of coffees, creams and greys, this natural and understated scheme works perfectly in this fabulously modernist box property. What really grabs our attention is the combination of curved and linear shapes. That round side table is divine next to the boxy sofas.
When you've got an incredibly luxurious, four-storey home to fill why not add in something al little more fun than standard? We are in love with this fantastic games room and how refreshing to see that in the place of computer games there is something a little more traditional.
Complete with proper snooker table lighting, an eye-catching mural and stunning striated wood flooring, this is a secret hideaway to end all others. The only thing we might be tempted to add in is a bar but we wouldn't be surprised to discover one here somewhere, hidden away!
The second floor houses the bedrooms and we can see exactly why the design team orchestrated it that way. How else would residents be able to enjoy beautiful views of the perfectly manicured and mature garden? What a stunning tableau to fall asleep to.
The generous proportion of this bedroom mirrors the happy situation of both the living room and the basement games den, as does the wooden floor and white walls. Minimalist, modern styling rules supreme everywhere and creates an undeniably relaxed and languid atmosphere that we are coveting.
So often loft conversions are strangely underwhelming, even when they've been planned to perfection but that's not the case here. Putting the awkward proportions and shapes to great use, Baufritz have put together a dream bathroom design that feels as spacious as any other room.
The lack of traditional shower screen keeps the space feeling open and modern, while the jagged angles all come together to make a space big enough for even the most conversational of families that like to talk while carrying out their daily ablutions.
An astounding home filled with surprising rooms, amazing colour schemes and fabulous views, we think it really is the future of modern home builds!
