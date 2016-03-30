A knockout contemporary home in London

A stunning build, the architects in charge revealed the following about this amazing home, ’Baufritz were commissioned to build this contemporary North London home, which offers a healthier and more economical alternative to a conventional house.

At first glance the house appears to be a typical suburban house, with a simple street elevation that reflects its conservation area setting. Crisp window and door openings and a zinc-clad bay window hint at its contemporary character, which really comes alive at the rear, where an exciting façade with large windows and terraces overlooks the garden.’

While this might be an enthralling combination of contemporary and classic styling, the overall impression is one of incredible attention to detail that stands out in the most beautiful way!