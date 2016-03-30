Quick home upgrades that pack a punch

When you're feeling in the mood to change up your home a little bit you will want maximum impact for minimal effort. That's not you being lazy, it's just common sense. Plus, you might have a lot of your budget earmarked for more important things so doesn't it make sense to try and do something effective, for less?

We have put together some of our favourite big impact, small effort home touches so why not take a look and see if you could be tempted to plan a quick home upgrade of your own? We won't tell anyone how simple it really was, we promise!