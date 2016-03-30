Quick home upgrades that pack a punch

When you're feeling in the mood to change up your home a little bit you will want maximum impact for minimal effort. That's not you being lazy, it's just common sense. Plus, you might have a lot of your budget earmarked for more important things so doesn't it make sense to try and do something effective, for less?
We have put together some of our favourite big impact, small effort home touches so why not take a look and see if you could be tempted to plan a quick home upgrade of your own? We won't tell anyone how simple it really was, we promise!
As with any building that is being used daily, your home will naturally accrue some signs of wear and tear but tackling them while they are small and barely noticeable will allow you to keep your home looking as fresh and perfect as possible. It can be so simple, too!
This bathroom, from Cubism, is fantastic, but will inevitably fall victim to light damage, such as nicks and scratches. For the perfect quick home upgrade simply sand out those surface marks, re-stain or treat any exposed materials et voila, a brand new room again!
Never underestimate the impact that some well chosen and perfectly positioned plants and flowers can have on your home. They don't even need to be inside the actual house to have a big impact; that's how fantastic and scheme-altering they are.
Choosing to add some plants outside the window of a tired or dated room will allow you to complete the simplest quick home upgrade ever. Suddenly, all eyes are on your blooms, not your worktops or cabinets and the room itself will feel instantly lifted. Clever, huh?
Here is a tip for keen DIY enthusiasts who have the time to commit to a slightly more in-depth project. The impact that painting your kitchen cabinets will have is immeasurable but know this; it will most definitely change the room entirely.
Try to approach a project such as this with the right frame of mind and don't cut corners. Sand and prime the cabinets first as this will help you to get a long lasting finish. While this might not be the speediest quick home upgrade, it is certainly one of the most impactful.
It's amazing how simple some of these tips are, isn't it? If your bathroom has seen better days and you want to inject a little relaxation and luxury back into it, why not consider something such as buying a new shower head? It sounds crazy but it will have a huge impact.
Quick home upgrades don't get any simpler than this one as you can simply unscrew the old head, attach the new one and away you go. Suddenly, your whole shower looks new and you've barely lifted a finger. If you change the colour of your hardware, why not get some new towels to match? Just to go the extra mile.
Natural wood furniture is stunning and always invokes a certain Scandinavian vibe when used in interior design, but for a quick and easy way to change up your décor and breathe some new life into your furniture, would you think about staining your natural wood a new, rich, dark colour?
This is certainly not a tip for the faint-hearted but we think the immediate transformation and impression is totally worth a little uncertainty at the start. A quick home upgrade, staining your furniture will totally overhaul a room in a matter of minutes and we love it!
Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best and in this case we think some extra shelving in your kitchen could be the answer to your quick home upgrade dreams.
As simple as popping some wall-mounted shelves up and decorating them with spices, herbs or Kilner jars filled with treats, just the visual impact of some extra storage will refresh and rejuvenate a kitchen. Lentils are optional but they do add a nice pop of colour, don't you think?
