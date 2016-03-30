The homify guide to building your own fireplace

If you've taken one look at the title of this article and decided that it is too complex for you, think again! Creating a fireplace that you will love and enjoy using in your home can be a staggeringly straightforward task, as long as you approach it methodically and logically.

Your self-build fireplace dreams are about to come true as we have compiled a foolproof step-by-step guide, so curl up and get ready to bask in the light of your new fire and your own brilliance!