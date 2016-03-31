The Incredibly Stylish Garden House

Don't you just love it when you stumble across a house that is stunning and different enough to look like an LA movie set but then you discover it is actually found here in the UK? That's what we did when we took a look at this fabulous home!
The design team, Des Ewing Residential Architects, describe the project beautifully,
This 6000 sq ft contemporary design, bespoke home is set within a prime 3 acre protected plot in the centre of an Area of Townscape Character. The house is located centrally in this existing mature garden. Extensive areas of glazing blur the line between floor finish and lawn. Its long horizontal lines with overhanging flat roofs suit the open feel of this green, flat site.
We think it's divine that every room has been engineered to look out onto a stunning natural scene but enough talking, let's start looking!
If this isn't a house that says
I belong in LA, we don't know what is! Don't you just see this housing a starlet and being the location of many exciting pool parties? Maybe we have lived in the grey UK for too long but this is a house that seems to have brought the sunshine with it.
Huge in stature and size, this house manages to retain a sense of modesty somehow, almost like it knows how amazing it is, but wants to underplay it. There's no chance of that though with render and cladding working together to make it an absolute showstopper!
We can't tell you how much we love it when design teams aren't afraid to really push the boundaries and use a plethora of different materials in one build. Not only does it make for a really eye-catching finish, it helps to ground the property in the surroundings so we are loving that natural stone wall.
It can be so easy to forget that this superb building is in the UK but thanks to grey heavy stone and the mature gardens that surround the property, we are always reminded. Just look at how that wall adds a new dimension of colour to the existing palette.
When all around you are grey, why not live life colourfully? These are words to live your life by and we think it can be extended to your home, too. While the crisp white render that engulfs this house looks amazing, clean and vibrant, we are enamoured with this rich, warm cladding.
Bringing a fantastic natural colour into play, this honey cladding manages to stop the house feeling as though it takes itself too seriously. It exudes a certain kind of happy, welcoming vibe and draws support from the beautiful garden as well. What a design!
There was no way that a house as incredible on the outside as this one would disappoint once we got inside but would you just look at how incredible it is! It's the personal touches that really make this space come alive and we are so glad that is the case as a cold interior would have been such a waste.
The close proximity of the kitchen counter, dining table and breakfast bar all makes for easy, flowing conversation and that under cabinet lighting is driving us wild. What a subtle touch in an already beautifully lit room and don't get us started on that lovely plaid chair material.
They say that everything can only exist alongside its total opposition and we're sorry to say it but that must mean that there is an exceptionally ugly, dark little house somewhere in the UK that isn't loved by its inhabitants at all.
The master bedroom has been given the ultimate in views here and, by encasing the room in glazing, there is no break in the tableau. A huge, yet minimal space, there is no confusing what this room is for; effortless relaxation and blissful sleep, all supported by nature.
You might have thought that the master bedroom was the ultimate trump card for this stellar build and we'd forgive you for that as we assumed the same thing. However, this home has one final surprise for us in the form of this dramatic but elegant sweeping spiral staircase.
The main attraction in the gargantuan hallway, we think this is an installation that leaves you in no doubt as to the quality of the build, the dedication of the design team and the fabulous taste of the residents. So… when can we move in?
