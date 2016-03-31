The Incredibly Stylish Garden House

Don't you just love it when you stumble across a house that is stunning and different enough to look like an LA movie set but then you discover it is actually found here in the UK? That's what we did when we took a look at this fabulous home!

The design team, Des Ewing Residential Architects, describe the project beautifully, This 6000 sq ft contemporary design, bespoke home is set within a prime 3 acre protected plot in the centre of an Area of Townscape Character. The house is located centrally in this existing mature garden. Extensive areas of glazing blur the line between floor finish and lawn. Its long horizontal lines with overhanging flat roofs suit the open feel of this green, flat site.

We think it's divine that every room has been engineered to look out onto a stunning natural scene but enough talking, let's start looking!