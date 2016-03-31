Perfecting your garden path step by step

A garden path is a fantastic way to make your outdoor space a little more accessible and welcoming and, more than that, it's a truly simple project to complete. No need to hire expensive landscape gardeners for this one as we have all the advice you need.

Whether you want to build your path with bark chippings or bricks, we are here to give you the benefit of our perfect path knowledge so wait for a sunny day and get out into the garden. You'll be able to transform your space in one day!