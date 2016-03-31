Great British cities that aren't London

City living is something so many of us enjoy but it can be surprisingly easy to fall out of love with, particularly if you live in London. Don't get us wrong, we love the capital but as far as British cities go, it is so huge and expensive that you might be wondering if you could get more for your money and a better quality of life somewhere else. We've thought about this too.

Take a look at our list of fantastic British cities to live in other than London. You'll see that we have chosen an image of a project completed in each place to really highlight what you could be spending your hard earned money on rather than a cramped studio flat in the capital!