The Bristol Artist's Home Extension

It's not just the extension itself that serves to impress here. There is a commitment to a vibrant colour scheme that we haven't seen before but can't deny is fantastic. Reminiscent of 'Tiffany Blue', the turquoise that permeates almost every surface helps to bring this house together as a whole; both the original sections and the new additions.

DHV Architects, the team responsible for the design, had this to say about the project, ’This inventive double-storey extension in Bristol, designed by DHV Architects, converted a narrow, deep-plan Victorian house into a generous 4-bedroom family home. A walk-on glass ceiling brings natural light into the inner kitchen. Copper colour-coded windows co-ordinate with the funky colour scheme.’

That 'funky' colour scheme looks set to be a real focal point here so let's take a proper look at it!