Smart layout ideas for your small living room

Let's cast aside the notion that you can't truly have a fabulous living room unless it is gargantuan in size. In fact, let's really start the rumour that all the best spaces are a little more bijou and take some extra thought and consideration to get the best out of them, as we think that is the case.

While lashings of room to play with can be a benefit, it can also be a chore. How can you really be sure that everything is cohesive and perfectly proportioned if you are working to such a large scale? We say a hearty hurrah for the small living rooms that are lovely in their demeanour and stature and offer us the chance to get really creative with our layouts.

Take a look at our ideas for really getting the most out of a small living room and see if you might be tempted to have a little furniture switcheroo this afternoon!