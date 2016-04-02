Keeping your carpets fresh and clean

You can be so busy thinking that you're staying on top of your cleaning regime that you sometimes fail to stop and smell the roses or your carpet! You might think that a quick hoover once a week is enough to keep it clean but when you take the time to think about everything it puts up with you'll soon see that extra measures are important to guarantee its freshness.

Bare feet, shoes, pet hair, spilled food and drink and crawling toddlers will all contribute to your carpets being a little less sweet smelling so we have put together some top tips for easy carpet care. We think you'll be surprised at how easily you could freshen up your floor!