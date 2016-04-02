Keeping your carpets fresh and clean

You can be so busy thinking that you're staying on top of your cleaning regime that you sometimes fail to stop and smell the roses or your carpet! You might think that a quick hoover once a week is enough to keep it clean but when you take the time to think about everything it puts up with you'll soon see that extra measures are important to guarantee its freshness.
Bare feet, shoes, pet hair, spilled food and drink and crawling toddlers will all contribute to your carpets being a little less sweet smelling so we have put together some top tips for easy carpet care. We think you'll be surprised at how easily you could freshen up your floor!
Every house should always have a good supply of bicarbonate of soda in it as it comes in so handy for a myriad of different cleaning applications. What's even better is that it is a totally natural odour neutraliser so regardless of what is spilled or trodden in, you will be able to rid your home of nasty niffs in a jiffy!
Super cheap to buy and readily available at the supermarket, we suggest that you stock up on bicarbonate of soda next time you go shopping, as it will be an absolute life saver if your carpet care needs looking at. All you need to do is sprinkle it on a stain, leave to soak in and hoover up. No more nasty smell!
If you've treated yourself to something a little more exotic, carpet-wise, such as sisal or seagrass, you really need to stay on top of your carpet care regime. While these materials are notoriously hardy, they can be difficult to clean too, so prevention is better than cure.
We think this floor, from Crown Floors, is absolutely stunning and, while some people might not want to pay for special stain proofing, we would absolutely recommend it. Just think of it as a little insurance policy so that even if you do spill some red wine, you'll be able to clean it off with no problems.
We don't think we should have to tell you that vacuuming regularly needs to be part of your carpet care regime, but just in case you thought a once a week run around would be enough, it isn't. Dust mites, dead skin cells and all manner of hair and dirt will settle into the fibres in that time and be harder to remove.
We think that the secret to fresh carpets is to use the hoover roughly every other day. Just go around and give everywhere a quick tickle and before you know it, you'll be in the routine and not thinking of it as a chore.
When we talk about regular deep cleaning we don't mean once a week, we mean perhaps every six months or so. We bet you panicked there for a moment! Your carpet care regimen should be fairly effective if you are vacuuming regularly and taking the time to apply stain treatments and bicarbonate of soda but to really ensure all the nasties are drawn out we recommend a proper wet clean.
You can easily hire special deep clean vacuums from tool hire outlets and they are very reasonably priced. Essentially, you will just be shampooing the carpet then sucking up all the dirty water so we think warmer months are a good time to try this for the first time just to make sure you don't leave yourself with a soggy bedroom carpet.
With so many different types of carpet now readily available it can be hard to know which to choose but once you have made a selection, try to acquaint yourself with the preferred and recommended methods of stain removal. This is very important for more exotic types.
Floor coverings with a deep pile will have different carpet care needs to those with a short pile and natural materials, such as seagrass, are a whole other story. Ask a carpet professional how they recommend you deal with stains and be sure to keep a good stock of cleaning products in your cupboard.
Finally, we bring you the most common sense tip of them all: remove your shoes. While bare feet and slippers can still tread dirt into your carpet. Shoes will do so on a much worse scale and you never know if that is mud or something far smellier and more sinister until it's too late!
Get into the habit of taking your shoes off as soon as you get in and pop on some slippers. This will help to keep your carpets cleaner and smelling fresh for longer without having to engage in rigorous cleaning tasks all the time.
