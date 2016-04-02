Freezer hacks: things you didn't know it's good for

So we all know that freezers are fantastic for keeping your food fresh for longer but surely there has to be a few other perks to owning one? Having taken a look at some of the funky things your microwave can do, such as warming your underwear on a cold morning, we felt sure that freezers must offers some secret life hacks that you need to know about, too.
We weren't wrong, so we've compiled a list of our favourite secret freezer hacks for you to try out. We know at least a couple of these will surprise you!
How annoying is it when cling film won't stop folding back onto itself and sticking rather than just doing what you want it to in the kitchen? It drives us crazy! But there is a way to stop this from happening.
Place your cling film in the freezer for a few minutes and you'll find that the cold will remove some of the 'cling'. You should now be able to work with it a bit more effectively but don't leave it chilling for too long as it might not cling at all after that.
Placing your candles in the freezer before burning them will make them last up to twice as long and can even stop drips getting everywhere and ruining your surfaces. Amazing, right?
To think, just chilling your wax was all it would take to slash your candle costs every month and, if you're anything like us, when you've invested in amazing candle-holders like this one, from Lucas & Lucas, you'll want to have them in use every night so this could equate to a significant saving.
Nobody likes cleaning jeans, especially not a pair that you've broken in and really love. What if you shrink them or damage them? When these concerns hit you can turn to your trusty freezer to freshen up your favourite threads without the need for water.
Simply place your jeans in a canvas bag and freeze overnight as this will kill any bacteria in the fibres that are making your jeans smell a bit nasty. You might never need to wash your trousers again!
Dust mites are annoying little creatures that seem to be able to withstand almost anything but cold is their nemesis!
Take worn clothes and bedding, place them into plastic bags and freeze them overnight, then wash the next day. The cold will kill the mites completely and the wash just gets rid of them so all you are left with is fresh, lovely fabric.
To open a sealed envelope without tearing it into tiny bits you can pop it in a plastic bag and freeze for a couple of hours. When you take it out, open it straight away with a knife or letter opener.
As an added bonus, once it has reached room temperature again you will be able to re-set the adhesive by just adding a little moisture. Please don't use this tip to open other people's mail though, you know that's illegal, right?
If you went a bit crazy at the garden centre and bought too many seeds you can freeze them until next year. Make sure that your seeds are totally dry before placing them in a Tupperware box and labelling them clearly.
Before you plant them them next season, you'll need to make sure that they are totally defrosted but after that they should grow as well as any others. No more waste!
For some garden planting tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Sowing Seeds To Grow Your Perfect Lawn. You could freeze leftover grass seed and keep it for when you need to touch up any sparse patches!