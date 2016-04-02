We know what you're thinking: Are you seriously showing me the best sheds you've found? And the answer is yes! To a degree.

Garden outbuildings are frequently overlooked in terms of the aesthetic value they could add to your home so when we come across people who haven't made that mistake and have instead sought to make the most of their landscape, we think it should be celebrated. Who are we to say that a stunning shed isn't as valuable a design contribution as a whole house?

Great things can some in small packages and you might just be surprised at some of the stupendous builds that we have discovered, so come with us as we take a look at our Top 10 garden outbuildings!