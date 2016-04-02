We know what you're thinking:
Are you seriously showing me the best sheds you've found? And the answer is yes! To a degree.
Garden outbuildings are frequently overlooked in terms of the aesthetic value they could add to your home so when we come across people who haven't made that mistake and have instead sought to make the most of their landscape, we think it should be celebrated. Who are we to say that a stunning shed isn't as valuable a design contribution as a whole house?
Great things can some in small packages and you might just be surprised at some of the stupendous builds that we have discovered, so come with us as we take a look at our Top 10 garden outbuildings!
Perfect Stays knew exactly what they were doing when they added one of the most phenomenal Devonshire holidays homes to their books but what an extra delight to find such a charming and unusual little building at the end of the garden.
Managing to effortlessly overshadow even the pool and a dedicated games barn, we think this house is cute enough for even the cheekiest of garden pixies is more than worthy of being included in our Top 10 garden outbuildings list. Just look at that carved exterior and bright painted woodwork!
’Built with a team of volunteers for a budget of €1,500 the summerhouse is designed to sit within the green mountain landscape of the central Pyrenees. It both references and transforms the vernacular form and detail of the existing local architecture; using locally available chestnut boards, oak beams, lime, cordwood and dry stone, to explore craft, historical precedent and traditional construction alongside new and experimental techniques and approaches.’
As far as garden outbuildings go, we think this is one of the most unusual, eye-catching and covetable that we have ever seen! We wonder if our neighbours would mind if we build one similar?
How adorable is this charming and different little garden outbuilding? We are just in love with it and can see it being amazing for so many things.
The ideal garden playhouse for little ones, a writer's studio, a changing room for swimmers or even a regular shed to store tools in. Whatever you used this for, it would look so cute at the bottom of the garden, painted in a colour you love!
Whoever said that our Top 10 garden outbuildings list would be boring or just filled with bog standard sheds needs to eat those words as this incredible 'granny annexe' really takes things to the next level. This is more than just a garden hideaway, this is a whole separate house!
We love the way the building has been finished to such exacting standards and that the result is a perfectly self-contained flat. Amazing!
Included as part of an amazing home build, this delightful garden outbuilding was specifically designed and constructed so as to not undermine the integrity of the larger project and we think it is super. A wonderfully modern take on the traditional shiplap shed, this looks good enough to live in.
Nestling in amongst the plants wonderfully, we think this is a worthy addition to our Top 10 garden outbuildings list, not least because it could serve a multitude of functions, from storing tools to be being a great artist's studio away from the house.
A beautiful addition to the garden, this Suffolk style hipped roof garden shed is available in a variety of sizes and can be painted to suit your garden scheme. Choose laminated roof shingles or cedar shingles.
Classic in style and eminently customisable to perfectly fit with your tastes and garden style, we love this little shed for turning our notions of garden outbuildings upside down. Gone are the days of a shabby lean-to, with sheds now resembling tiny perfectly built houses.
Hello! Let's hang out the bunting and celebrate this cutie patootie making the Top 10 garden outbuildings list, shall we?
’Timeless Timber’s garden buildings are constructed to feel like homes on a smaller scale, with floors manufactured from pressure treated timber joists – as used in traditional home construction – and overlaid with a plywood floor which has a slip resistant and easy clean surface. Walls are strong, load bearing and timber clad, the roof is weather proof for 20 years and all Timeless Timber sheds come with mortice locks for security.’
With attention to detail like that, it's no wonder we like it so much!
Sometimes your garden outbuildings will be nothing more than a super fancy garage that has been constructed to incredible standards and that is absolutely fine with us. The perfect way to protect your precious cars, there is no need for your garage to be an eyesore any more.
We think this super timber framed and tiled roof installation ticks all the right boxes and can be tailored to perfectly match with a main house, too. Gorgeous!
When is a shed not just a shed? When it is a stunning timber lodge building that can be adapted for any purpose.
The makers of this example say, ’All our wooden garages come with a reinforced roof construction and double glazed windows and doors. Also, you can choose to have a garage either with wooden garage door or metal up & over one.’ We like this one just the way it is, but is it wrong that we would want to use it as a garden spa, complete with hot tub, rather than a garage?
What better way to end our Top 10 garden outbuildings list than with the biggest and grandest example of them all? If you are a keen horse rider, why not consider sacrificing part of your garden for a stable outbuilding?
Surprisingly easy to erect, wooden stables are a practical addition to any equestrian home and, judging by this example, can be utterly beautiful. We know we wouldn't mind looking out of the kitchen window and seeing this!
