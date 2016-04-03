Help your flowers flourish for longer

Who doesn't love filling their home with fresh flowers and plants that give off a lovely scent to lift the atmosphere a little bit? Not many people, that's for sure. However, some people get a little concerned with how to keep them alive and flourishing for as long as possible. Well, have we got some tips for them!
Flower care isn't complicated and nor is it a dark art. You might not think you are very green fingered but by the time we're done with you, you'll be watering like a pro and re-potting to perfection so take a look at our top tips for flower care and see if your blooms will feel the benefit.
If you are going to keep flowers in your home you have to commit to checking on their water levels regularly and keeping them topped up. Unlike potted plants, you can't really over-water cut flowers as they will take as much water as they need.
This is when a see through vase or container will come in handy but if you have chosen something less easy to gauge the water level in, simply top up a little bit every 2-3 days and you should be good to go. Flower care just requires a little daily thought, which isn't so hard, is it?
While aesthetics will always play role in your flower displays, when it comes to containers you need to give a lot of thought to functionality, as well as fashion. When containers can be as cute as this one, from Appleyard London, we understand why looks can take over but it's not the only factor.
Make sure that your flowers are in a container where they can reach the water in the bottom adequately and be sure that there is an easy way to add more. Also, to really invest in your flower care regime be sure to choose a pot that is big enough so nothing is squashed or too cramped.
While flowers do need sunlight to stay healthy, too much of a good thing can actually turn out to be terrible. Petals and leaves can easily be scorched and burnt, causing the flowers to die far sooner than they would if they had been put in the shade.
The secret here is balance so maybe, while you do the washing up in the kitchen, they can go on the windowsill to drink in some rays and when you're done they can return to a shadier spot to stay cool and sheltered. Everything in moderation.
When you water your wonderful blooms we think you can take the opportunity to take flower care to the next level by adding some nutrients to the water itself. A lot of cut flowers are now sold with flower food sachets attached but you can find out what they need online, too.
Websites such as Pinterest will have a wealth of ideas and fun housewife remedies for wilting flowers so take a look and see what you can add to your water. You'll find things such as vodka and gin being suggested so prepare to sacrifice a little pleasure for beauty!
Death begets death so if you are keen to up your flower care game be prepared to get a little ruthless. When you notice that a flower has died or is close to dying, remove it so it doesn't sap any of the nutrients that could be going to healthier blooms.
It's a flower-eat-flower world out there and there's no room for weaklings so always look to remove anything that is no longer blossoming as it will be stripping valuable nourishment form other stems. You can always replace them with new blooms if that makes it less sad.
No, we haven't gone mad but this is one of those legendary housewives' tales that actually looks to have some scientific backing and credence!
Playing music to flowers, as well as talking to them, has been shown to have a positive effect on their lifespan and growth patterns. Even just leaving the radio on for your flowers when you go to work could do the trick and we don't think flower care will ever get any easier than that, do you?
