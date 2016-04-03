Help your flowers flourish for longer

Who doesn't love filling their home with fresh flowers and plants that give off a lovely scent to lift the atmosphere a little bit? Not many people, that's for sure. However, some people get a little concerned with how to keep them alive and flourishing for as long as possible. Well, have we got some tips for them!

Flower care isn't complicated and nor is it a dark art. You might not think you are very green fingered but by the time we're done with you, you'll be watering like a pro and re-potting to perfection so take a look at our top tips for flower care and see if your blooms will feel the benefit.