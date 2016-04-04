Reasons why you should opt for a ceramic sink

We've recently started to notice just how much old fashioned sinks can date a home so it comes as no surprise to us that many people are now looking to swap out their old ones for totally new styles. It's a great way to ensure that you can complete a quick revamp and it can have a huge impact on your interior design scheme as a whole.
With pedestal sinks losing a bit of favour and more sleek, freestanding options coming into their own, sinks are entering a new design era but we are noticing that many of them are using a relatively traditional material. The perfect combination of modern styling with classic construction, ceramic sinks are all the rage, so take a look at why.
The joy of super smooth ceramic sinks really is how easy they are to maintain. A simple wipe over with a household surface wipe, a dishcloth or a piece of kitchen towel will normally suffice as very little gets stuck to them thanks to their sleek finish.
Nice and hardy, ceramic sinks should be able to take a decent knock but don't take that as a challenge! Once cracked, you will need to replace your sink and that could end up being a costly endeavour. Treat them with care and you shouldn't ever need to touch them again.
As with anything, there will always be a diverse price bracket to choose from but ceramic sinks are fantastic in that they really do seem to offer something for everyone and every budget. Simple, plain white designs are freely available from DIY stores while more designer pieces can be ordered online.
We love this splash effect ceramic sink from Nicola Holden Designs as it shows just how wonderful and adventurous sinks really can be. Just look at the way it has effortlessly transformed this bathroom and taken centre stage!
Ceramic sinks offer more than just practicality; they are the epitome of classic good looks, especially when it comes to creating a simple and stylish bathroom that will prove to be relatively timeless. We love this freestanding example, with it's perfect bowl shape.
There's something so tactile and enigmatic about ceramic sinks, don't you think? They look smooth, cool and so chic that we can't picture what was available before these lovely little items. Paired with some understated hardware, they really do look great.
Another fantastic benefit to ceramic sinks is that they are staggeringly easy to install. If you are adding one to your bathroom all you need to do is cut a hole for the waste pipe and mount it on top but it's just as easy to add some ceramic goodness to your kitchen as well.
Large ceramic butler sinks were once the go-to sink for modern kitchens before they went a little out of fashion. Firmly returning to vogue, they are easy to install and most commonly sit within a specifically cut section of worktop. Easy peasy!
Unlike metal sinks, which although should be stainless can often start to rust after a few years of use, ceramic sinks will never turn an unfortunate shade of rusty brown or cause you to have nightmares about what your guests must think.
Literally everything just slides straight off ceramic sinks, meaning that all you'll have to think about is keeping your hardware, such as taps and plug holes, clean, rust and limescale free. Now that really is a bonus, especially in a busy house!
Due to the nature of ceramic sinks they don't absorb any food juices or odours, meaning that they are some of the most hygienic options out there. Any food residue can be simply wiped away and though you might like to give your sink a cursory clean and bleach, you shouldn't need to take any more drastic action than that. This is so far reserved from other materials, which seem to be able to help food smells and stains linger.
Given all the plus points for ceramic sinks it really is a bonus that they also happen to look fantastic!
