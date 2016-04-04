Reasons why you should opt for a ceramic sink

We've recently started to notice just how much old fashioned sinks can date a home so it comes as no surprise to us that many people are now looking to swap out their old ones for totally new styles. It's a great way to ensure that you can complete a quick revamp and it can have a huge impact on your interior design scheme as a whole.

With pedestal sinks losing a bit of favour and more sleek, freestanding options coming into their own, sinks are entering a new design era but we are noticing that many of them are using a relatively traditional material. The perfect combination of modern styling with classic construction, ceramic sinks are all the rage, so take a look at why.