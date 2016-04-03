The Award-Winning British Home

Arco2 Architecture have carved something incredibly special into the landscape. Rather than taking away from the natural beauty of the surrounding area, they've added their very own little piece of design history and we think it is spectacular, both inside and out.
Talking about the project, the design team say it's a,
Super insulated timber frame sustainable build utilising recycled insulation, breathable construction and natural materials. Passive solar heating, solar thermal and photovoltaic collectors generate electricity. The building far exceeds existing building regulations.
You'll soon see why there was no need for false modesty so let's be nosey and take a closer look!
Nestled perfectly in the landscape, don't you think that this wonderfully grand, yet surprisingly low key home looks incredible and like it could never belong anywhere else? It's quite a feat for a new home to really complete a natural site rather than detract from it, but that's exactly what happening.
The mixture of white render and wood cladding has become something of a modern build uniform but we never get tired of seeing it. That's especially true when design firms make it their own by adding great swathes of glazing and gorgeous manicured gardens, like they have here!
Given that the house enjoys a significantly sized plot of land, you might wonder if a designated patio area is really necessary. After all, isn't the whole garden an al fresco dining opportunity, in the right weather? We see that side of the argument but when the patio is so beautiful and makes such great use of an awkwardly shaped piece of space, we can't help but feel it is right at home.
Offering the right amount of both shade and sunlight to be a perfect outdoor dining zone, we think the natural stone wall is a lovely touch, which will easily be reclaimed by nature to bring some leafy foliage into the design aesthetic.
As soon as we saw this was a sustainable eco-home, we just knew that the interior would feature some open plan gorgeousness and boy, were we right! Can you believe how vibrant, warm, sunny and welcoming this large space is?
The perfect combination of a kitchen, dining room and living room area, we think this almost atrium-like zone is astounding, with that double height ceiling really adding to the effect. Exposed beams and a plethora of wood make it feel so homely and stylish!
We always love the idea of an open plan home, which would allow us to properly converse with friends and family members while we cook. This is exactly how we picture it! The exposed wall shelves add a real sense of openness, while the little details, such as a mosaic splashback, pick out some luxury notes.
The use of natural wood for the lower cabinets is inspired, helping to blend this section in with the other areas, whilst the island makes for a perfect casual dining spot. The use of cream walls in this home, rather than a more traditional white, is wonderful, making everything feel softer and dreamlike.
While open plan living can be wonderful, more often than not, residents place a lot of value on being able to have some private time too. That's why we love the inclusion of this tucked away, designated television room. The ideal getaway for anyone wanting to just relax in front of a film, rather than entertaining the chef, we think this heady mix of wood and leather is stunning. With the woodburner lit, we can picture this being every inch the archetypal cosy front room that everybody wants to recreate.
A stunningly modern and self-sustaining home, we think that the future looks pretty rosy if this is the standard of housing that we can expect. Natural materials in abundance and a genuinely inviting feel make this one of our favourite homes to date!
