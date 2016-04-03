The Award-Winning British Home

Arco2 Architecture have carved something incredibly special into the landscape. Rather than taking away from the natural beauty of the surrounding area, they've added their very own little piece of design history and we think it is spectacular, both inside and out.

Talking about the project, the design team say it's a, Super insulated timber frame sustainable build utilising recycled insulation, breathable construction and natural materials. Passive solar heating, solar thermal and photovoltaic collectors generate electricity. The building far exceeds existing building regulations.

You'll soon see why there was no need for false modesty so let's be nosey and take a closer look!