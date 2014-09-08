Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalism in design and decoration

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
This is very minimalist is an expression we often hear or even say without stopping to think about what it means or where it comes from. The vast majority have a vague and general idea of what the adjective minimalist means or implies, but unless our profession is in architecture, design, decoration or art, you may simply not have a clue! At best, we end up saying something like it is not very bulky, or it looks really sparse

Minimalism is a movement that emerged in the postwar 1960s, and has gained presence and preference as time has passed. These days, although contradictory to its principles, minimalism has influenced and been influenced in such a way that it is now an eclectic mix of styles that contradicts one of its basic principles: the conservation of pure forms. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. We want to start at the beginning and shed some light on this somewhat vague term.  

How do you feel about minimalist design? Do you use it in your home? Share your comments and tips!

