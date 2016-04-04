Making your flat handover a piece of cake

Taking on a new flat can be as daunting as it is exciting but if you can stay focused on the task at hand and be acutely aware of your surroundings you might find that you can get the flat of your dreams far more easily than you imagine. It's all about not getting dazzled by the bling!

Everyone will naturally want to show their flat at its best so you can expect fresh flowers, clean windows and most likely, a viewing during the quietest time of the day. You need to see through this smoke screen to get a really good impression of the flat and to find all the flaws that could either mean it's not the one for you or will give you some leverage on the price.

We've put together our list of things to look out for when thinking about taking on a new flat so acquaint yourself with them and see what you notice at your next viewing.