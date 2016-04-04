Loft space conversion into large master bedroom

Word of mouth is the best form of recommendation in the home design and construction industry so, having seen the amazing work completed at a neighbouring property, there was no chance of the owners of this house going to anyone other than the professionals at Totus for their project!

Speaking about this build, Totus say, ’After completing an extension at neighbour’s property, we were asked by our clients to convert their loft space into a large master bedroom with en suite. At the same time we created an open-plan dining/kitchen area and installed a new kitchen. The project was completed in 12 weeks.’

Just imagine commissioning a team to create an exemplar loft conversion for you and being so blown away that you let them go wild with the rest of your home. When you see the quality of the build you'll understand exactly why that was the case here and we suspect you'll start dreaming about a loft conversion of your own!