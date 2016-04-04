Loft space conversion into large master bedroom

Word of mouth is the best form of recommendation in the home design and construction industry so, having seen the amazing work completed at a neighbouring property, there was no chance of the owners of this house going to anyone other than the professionals at Totus for their project!
Speaking about this build, Totus say, ’After completing an extension at neighbour’s property, we were asked by our clients to convert their loft space into a large master bedroom with en suite. At the same time we created an open-plan dining/kitchen area and installed a new kitchen. The project was completed in 12 weeks.’
Just imagine commissioning a team to create an exemplar loft conversion for you and being so blown away that you let them go wild with the rest of your home. When you see the quality of the build you'll understand exactly why that was the case here and we suspect you'll start dreaming about a loft conversion of your own!
When you have a great basis from which to start a new project, it's hard to go too wrong. In the case of this amazingly well put together family home, the only way really was up. It would have taken an error of biblical proportions to ruin such a lovely home and Totus do not make mistakes!
Whoever said that more isn't always better was obviously not in a position to strive for extras as this is a generous home as it stands, which was totally transformed and opened up into a gargantuan space fit for a family of any size.
We always love taking a look at the rear of a property that has welcomed a loft conversion. It's always extremely telling as to the consideration that went into the design and the quality of the craftsmanship. We love how there is absolutely no messing about here. This is a beautiful job!
The new open plan kitchen/dining room extension helps to ground the added height into the rest of the house and we love that a great swathe of 'new' has joined an existing home. It makes it all feel so much more cohesive that it's been done together and will age accordingly.
You might have looked at this house and wondered why extra room was needed but perhaps need wasn't the primary driving force. If this was the picture that the owners had in their mind of what their new master bedroom could look like, we feel sure that want strode forward as the main motivating factor.
This stunning room, drenched in natural sunlight, makes all other more standard bedrooms pale in comparison, don't you think? We can see why this was a project worth completing and just look at the use of wardrobes as a room divide. We can only dream of a room this large and lovely!
Well, when we read that an en suite bathroom was to be included as part of the loft conversion, we weren't quite ready for this! Still staggered by the fantastic bedroom, this bathroom is the final blow as there's no sign of the standard awkward staging that so many loft conversions seem to initiate.
Individual sinks look phenomenal and add practicality beyond measure, while the shower, conveniently housed in the notoriously difficult to work with gable end, keeps everything super neat and proportional. The use of skylights adds even more sunshine to the room and it's so lovely we're feeling dizzy!
Can you imagine the luxury of completing a loft conversion and having an extra room leftover with no designated purpose? The world of interior design would be your oyster! Light, airy and beautiful, this spot could be perfect for countless functions.
We'd be most tempted to have a home office in this space as the views out would be a nice distraction during screen breaks, but we could also easily picture this being a super nursery or even a walk-in dressing room.
Now you've seen the amazing loft conversion, you're not shocked that the kitchen and dining room refurbishment was placed in the capable hands of Totus, are you? We know we aren't and what a fantastic demonstration of how deserved that trust was.
The beautiful glazing allows natural light to simply envelop this space, while elegant cupboards and a chic colour scheme finish this transformation to perfection. Utterly spectacular, we think this should give you lots of inspiration for a home refurbishment project of your own.
