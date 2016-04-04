Ever fancied designing your very own wine cellar?

Whether you consider yourself an oenophile (a connoisseur of fine wines) or you simply enjoy the occasional Merlot to relax, having a love for wines usually leads to building up a grand collection – which, no doubt, could lead to desiring your own wine cellar. How else are your guests going to know about your knowledge and appreciation for a fine wine?

Well then, have you ever considered constructing your own wine cellar at home? Just imagine the fulfilment and satisfaction of creating it with your own hands, which will unquestionably enhance your collection and, thus, your overall appreciation for this miracle beverage that much more.

In addition, building your own wine cellar gives you the opportunity to customise and individualise your creation to your heart’s content – after all, a personal touch makes it that much more special.

Even if you’re not a regular home improvement enthusiast, our DIY guide provides simple tips to create the perfect holding place for your growing collection. And feel free to mull over our guidelines while sipping on your favourite wine – for inspiration, of course.