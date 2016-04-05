​Heighten the impact of your brick wall

We all know the importance of a good wall – strong and durable, of course, but we’re not referring to safety right now. A good wall can make a great focal point in any room, especially if flaunting the right colour or pattern.

But what if you have one or more walls in your home that have uncovered brick? Then you can count yourself extremely fortunate, for that unique texture and look is something that is craved in countless homes worldwide, and not just industrial/urban city lofts. With its raw appeal and striking surface, a brick wall is most definitely your ticket to having a focal point in a room.

But seeing as this is homify, we want to embrace that brick wall and enhance its power even more, which is why we have come up with a few tips on what to do with that exposed brick wall in your home. From simple and quick touches to techniques that involve a bit more labour (for all our DIY lovers out there), here is your guide on how to make that brick wall work for your home!