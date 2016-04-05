​Heighten the impact of your brick wall

We all know the importance of a good wall – strong and durable, of course, but we’re not referring to safety right now. A good wall can make a great focal point in any room, especially if flaunting the right colour or pattern.
But what if you have one or more walls in your home that have uncovered brick? Then you can count yourself extremely fortunate, for that unique texture and look is something that is craved in countless homes worldwide, and not just industrial/urban city lofts. With its raw appeal and striking surface, a brick wall is most definitely your ticket to having a focal point in a room.
But seeing as this is homify, we want to embrace that brick wall and enhance its power even more, which is why we have come up with a few tips on what to do with that exposed brick wall in your home. From simple and quick touches to techniques that involve a bit more labour (for all our DIY lovers out there), here is your guide on how to make that brick wall work for your home!
As we have mentioned, exposed brick is a common occurrence in the industrial/urban style, along with other materials like metals and rough wood. So, if you have this one important element of the urban style already, why not just add a few more touches to take full advantage of it?
The designers in our first image above approached this space with expert precision, making optimum use of that brick surface. It forms a supreme backdrop for the blue couch, resulting in a delightful contrast of colours, patterns and textures that is just the right amount of striking.
Seeing as the brick wall already injects a slightly dark colour into the room, our designers decided that the rest of the living room should have a more neutral approach – thus, the white wall and window frames, cream carpet, pale coffee table, etc.
Whoever said that industrial style needs to show a bunch of exposed wooden beams and open pipes?
The beauty of brick is that it can look striking in many forms, taking on numerous appearances that fit into almost any design style. Enter the whitewashed form, with the brick wall looking not that precise and perfect, but rather a bit rustic and tarnished.
But whoever said that was a bad thing? Because with our brick wall looking a bit on the forgotten side (be careful not to overdo it, you don’t want to scare away your guests), it elevates the aesthetic quality of the remaining décor and furniture superbly. This is also an extremely popular surface that shows up in countless rustic/country homes.
Here we see a whitewashed wall paired with some sleek neutral furniture, as well as a decent dose of foliage to result in a vivacious tropical corner.
Partially covering the brick with cement (such as in-between the bricks or even covering entire bricks here and there) can result in a more unique and personalised atmosphere.
No need to result to shocking pink or bright blue walls for your child’s room – a partially covered brick wall, as shown above, can make for one stunning room, regardless of its occupant’s age. Factors like wall art, toys, bed linen, etc. can take care of the “playful” tone, while the brick wall adds a prominent backdrop.
We just love the characteristic pattern of the floor in our image above, contrasting in style and blending in colour with that delicious brick wall.
Notice the healthy amount of natural light streaming in through the window – it lights up the wall (which is decidedly a bit on the darker side) fantastically. And the wall gets a further ‘softening’ treatment by including light furniture and crisp white elements in the room.
Love the texture of a brick wall, yet not really a fan of that earthy-meets-autumn tone? Not a problem – that is why paint was invented.
Notice our example above – a delectable brick wall that still portrays that superb brick pattern, yet only in a white tone. Painting a brick wall white can fit equally well into an industrial loft and a modern space – it all depends on the tone of white and the additional elements, such as the decor and furniture.
We just love how the brick offsets with the chairs, both colour- and pattern wise.
homify hint: Your white brick wall forms the perfect blank canvas for your interior art project. It ensures that any additional colours (such as cool blues in summer and warm reds in winter) will fit in wonderfully.
From a white wall that invites any tone in to a wall that offsets with additional hues – and it works equally well.
Regardless of your brick wall’s colour (from that warm red to a beige brown, or even a painted one, as shown in our example), adding hues that contrast from it can make for a striking focal point. For example, placing bright orange chairs in front of your brick wall that is painted bright blue can work a treat, as those two hues will immediately draw your (and your visitors’) eyes whenever entering the room.
Plants (particularly flowers) also make for good elements that can contrast with your brick wall, as well as wall art, window treatment, rugs, etc.
One raw material deserves another – so, why not add in some fantastic wood? But to get a really incredible effect, opt for wood in dark tones, as few things are more complementary to a brick wall than dark wooden furniture.
Whether your brick wall is in a deep rich tone or a more pale version (as shown above), combining it with dark timber will add even more dimension and depth to your space.
The way Lorenzo Guzzini manages to make that wood and brick contrast with each other in our example image (not only in colour, but also in texture and surface) definitely won our hearts.