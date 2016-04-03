How many kinds of sweet flowers grow in an English country garden? We'll tell you now of some that we know, those we miss you'll surely pardon! Don't worry, we aren't going to sing the whole song to you but we do want to know what grows in an English country garden and that's no lie.

We think we have come up with some fabulous ways to transform your outdoor space into an archetypal, song-worthy garden so take a look at our must have inclusions and see which you would like to plant or build this weekend. Don't forget that talking to your plants will help them grow so you might want to learn the rest of the song!