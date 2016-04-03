How many kinds of sweet flowers grow in an English country garden? We'll tell you now of some that we know, those we miss you'll surely pardon! Don't worry, we aren't going to sing the whole song to you but we do want to know what grows in an English country garden and that's no lie.
We think we have come up with some fabulous ways to transform your outdoor space into an archetypal, song-worthy garden so take a look at our must have inclusions and see which you would like to plant or build this weekend. Don't forget that talking to your plants will help them grow so you might want to learn the rest of the song!
Never underestimate how beautiful, fragrant and tasty some fresh herbs will be. The best thing about them though is how well they integrate themselves into an English country garden landscaping theme. They just seem to add enough of something different to stand out and make a real impression.
Planting herbs that you use regularly will allow you to not only spend a little less at the supermarket but also get more creative in the kitchen. And don't you just love how great clusters of herbs look? Chives, thyme, rosemary and basil for us, please!
We love this divine back garden from Neuegaerten as it has erred on the side of caution to create something truly traditional, in the sense of being an English country garden. There is just enough of everything and nothing too brash so this wouldn't look out of place in a chocolate-box village.
A well kept lawn, some perfectly laid flagstone paving and a bright shrub bush all come together to create a lovely tableau and even the wall creepers are adding to the visual impact. The only thing missing is a very English tea party on the lawn or some roses!
If there is one thing that you can be sure of, it's that an English country garden layout will always seek to repeat certain colours and styles. It's because we have a thing for symmetry and repetition on this side of the pond. You'll often see landscaped gardens looking stunning, all in line with a prescriptive colour scheme and we have to say that we are absolutely fine with that.
Green and white is one of the most common English country garden looks and we think this example shows you why. Classic, elegant and just the right side of understated; it's England personified!
We don't know if it is an English thing or if lots of other countries seeks to use pretty trellis as part of their landscaping arsenal, but we really do love a climber-friendly fencing system over here. So much so that we often paint them in wonderful colours and leave them visible.
English country garden designs seek to make the most of some of the more traditional garden elements available and, as such, we think this pretty sage green trellis and gate have really hit the right note. If climbers were introduced just imagine what a pretty archway that would be!
It's been a long time since we were encouraged to 'dig for victory' but nevertheless, there has been a recent resurgence in the numbers of people looking to embrace a more sustainable and self-sufficient way of life in the UK. We love it!
English country gardens don't all have to be about perfect roses, white picket fences and tumbling ivy, you know. They can have practical, edible functionality too and, if you take the time to build pretty raised beds, a vegetable patch can be a very attractive addition.
We must have some very whimsical tendencies and preferences over here as a winding path often seems to feature in English country garden designs but it's no bad thing. We think it must be because we grew up with stories of flower fairies and pixies at the bottom of the garden so we always try to include access to them.
A perfectly laid path is not only a practical inclusion in your garden; it can add such a sense of style and fun. too. So, rather than opting for a linear variety, why not take some inspiration for quaint cottage gardens and try something a little curvier?
