The Chic Postcard Perfect Cottage

If there’s one thing we've learnt about houses it’s that looks can be deceiving! Hidden behind any old façade can be a stunning interior that can impress the unsuspecting. The same can be said about the project we're about to take a look around this evening.
Whether it's the thatched roof, the quirky windows of all shapes and sizes or the well pruned rose garden, it's difficult not to fall in love with this charming cottage at first glance. But if one was to be welcomed inside the cottage they would be quick to realise that not everything is as it seems.
Scroll down to see what we mean!
It is rare for a home to look as perfect as the one pictured but we simply can't fault the restoration job by Immofoto-Sylt. As you can tell from the picture, the cottage's exterior has received a freshen up, which included the minor repairs of the thatched roof and re-painting.
New stacked stone walls border the perimeter of the garden beds, which are filled with different varieties of roses that are just beginning to bloom.
Following the restoration the cottage exudes a welcoming aura and we can imagine being greeted by the owners for a cup of tea should we knock on the front door.
Once you find yourself inside your relationship with the cottage changes as you become aware of the chic décor on show. The hanging orb light and the remodelled vintage dining table are the showpiece items of the room and help establish the overall look the interior decorators were aiming for.
The design is quite simple, with off-white walls and ceilings and a scheme of creams and light greys providing the backdrop for a mix of furnishings and pieces of various modern styles. The choice of items found within this space was very particular, with the designers finding items that were both soft to the eye and touch.
The lounge area feels incredibly cosy thanks to that comfy sofa and all those cushions that make relaxing in the evening so pleasurable. We can see the designers have taken inspiration from the setting of the cottage with the paired cushions having a subtle coastal palette—the seaside is only a couple of minutes walk from here!
We are big fans of the way the room has been illuminated both naturally and artificially. It is difficult not to appreciate how well the space is lit naturally thanks to the those expansive arched windows, which let so much sunshine inside.
In the evening, when the sun has set, the modern spotlights take over the reigns. However, later on they can be dimmed to allow the lit candles and lamps to take the mood in a different direction.
The kitchen is exactly what one would expect. All the best in mod cons are featured, so too are modern fittings. And don't look past those black stone-top work surfaces!
Notice how the new cupboards and stone surfaces have been integrated seamlessly into the original layout of the old kitchen. The cupboards are of an interesting design and appear to have a unique fusion of both traditional and modern elements.
There is a peaceful setting found on the second level, created in one of the spare bedrooms.
It is a tranquil place where one can busy themselves in a hobby or perhaps just some quiet reading without a care in the world. Whether they choose to sit by the desk or on the armchair, we can imagine that once the reading starts it would be hard to stop.
The master bedroom oozes with a special homely charm and feels mature thanks to the choice of furniture and accessories. It is a room where cosy fabrics, monochrome colours and plenty of soft textures combine to great effect. Every small detail has been well considered, from the silky bed linen to the row of pot plants beside the window.
By keeping the window opened at night, those sleeping here can wake up naturally in the morning as the sounds and smells of the seaside enter the room.
The main bathroom offers the same choice of colours and textures as seen in the rest of the home but with an added emphasis upon natural materials.
Items and finishes one would associate with a beach house décor find their way into the space. Drawing the attention is the beautiful stone tiling with its light sand colouration that brings a natural appeal to the room.
