The Chic Postcard Perfect Cottage

If there’s one thing we've learnt about houses it’s that looks can be deceiving! Hidden behind any old façade can be a stunning interior that can impress the unsuspecting. The same can be said about the project we're about to take a look around this evening.

Whether it's the thatched roof, the quirky windows of all shapes and sizes or the well pruned rose garden, it's difficult not to fall in love with this charming cottage at first glance. But if one was to be welcomed inside the cottage they would be quick to realise that not everything is as it seems.

Scroll down to see what we mean!