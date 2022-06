The living room is one our favourite places in the home, a space to live, gather with friends or simply relax. As we all know, the main activity in the living room is just sitting around. For this reason, the kind of furniture you choose to put in your living room is very important. It must be comfortable, functional, and stylish. In this idea book, we will give you some suggestions and ideas for types and arrangement of furntiture, ensuring that your living room remains a sitting room!